Apple Intelligence: All you need to know about Apple’s gen AI tech

While competitors Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Meta are intensely battling against each other to take the lead in the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) race, the world's third most valuable technology company Apple has been conspicuously absent. Not any more.
At the annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 event on Monday (June 10), Apple finally entered the gen AI battle with the witty marketing name Apple Intelligence.
But Apple, which is two years late to the race, is in no hurry to become the gen AI leader.
The Cupertino-based company is taking a balanced approach to bring gen AI features with user privacy security at its core. In that order, it will leverage the powerful multi-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of Apple silicon to deliver smooth on-device AI performance with less dependence on cloud servers.
For image generation and other complex queries, Apple devices will connect with proprietary Private Cloud Compute servers powered by Apple silicon. All private conversations with Apple Intelligence relayed between a cloud server and the device remain anonymous; no entity including Apple can access it.
Apple Intelligence: Key aspects you should know about Apple's gen AI
--Thanks to deep integration with hardware and software, Apple Intelligence-based features will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices--iPhones/iPads/Macs.
-- Apple Intelligence-power Image Playground will launch with iOS/iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia. With this, the device can conjure up photorealistic synthetic images with text prompts. It will be available as a standalone app and will also baked into the iMessage app. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.
Image Playground feature will come with iOS/iPadOS 18.
Photo Credit: Apple
--Apple Intelligence will also power the Genmoji feature on the Keyboard app. Here, users can generate personalised emojis with text descriptions.
--Apple is also bringing Image Wand to Apple Pencil for iPads. It can instantly transform a rough artwork into visually pleasing digital artwork. After drawing an object, the user has to simply circle it using Apple Pencil. It instantly turns into a photorealistic image.
The new Genmoji feature coming soon with iOS/iPadOS 18 updates.
Photo Credit: Apple
--Apple Intelligence is also coming to the Photos app. Users can create custom memory movies with text descriptions. Say, "create a video montage of my daughter growing over two years since birth" and it will instantly craft a storyline with unique chapters based on themes it identifies and arrange the photos into a movie with its narrative arc.
--Another notable addition to the Photos app is Clean Up, Apple's version of the magic eraser we see on Pixel phones. It allows users to remove bombers from the frame to get the perfect family group photo in public places.
Smart Reply feature.
Photo Credit: Apple
--Apple Intelligence will work in background of the system and apps, to display only the messages that are marked high priority on notifications tab. Unimportant messages will be offered in summarised format on the lockscreen.
In Mail app, it also offers the option summarise long email threads to get the whole context in quick time. And, with smart reply option, it can generate email response in a few seconds. Users have to just proofread it and tap the send the button
Apple Clean Up feature.
Photo Credit: Apple
--With the Apple Intelligence booster dose, Siri will be more aware of the device owner's personal attributes. It will get the ability to take action in and across apps, and product knowledge about the devices’ features and settings. Interacting with Siri will be more akin to a normal conversation between humans.
The new Siri assistant will also be able to offer step-by-step recipe guides on how to prepare a food item or offer ideas on birthday themes for kids and more.
Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground and Image Wand features.
Photo Credit: Apple
--Apple Intelligence-powered Rewrite feature is on its way to Notes, Mail and other productivity apps. It will be able to help users write well-structured notes, correct grammar mistakes and do more.
Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT 4o integration
For those who want to experience advanced-gen AI tech on Apple devices, the company will offer the option to interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT 4o. And, it's free and users need not have to open any ChatGPT account.
Siri with ChatGPT 4o integration.
Photo Credit: Apple
Initially, it will be available on Siri and Writing tools. It is free for use, but the conversation with ChatGPT will be shared with OpenAI.
Every time the user asks a query to Siri, it will offer the option to interact with ChatGPT for a more refined response. The user can choose to get a response from Apple Intelligence as well.
List of Apple devices eligible to get Apple Intelligence feature with software update
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPad Air (with M1 and newer versions), iPad Pro (with M1 and newer versions), MacBook Air (with M1 and newer versions), MacBook Pro (M1 and later), iMac (M1 and later), Mac mini (M1 and later), Mac Studio (M1 and later), and iMac (M2 Ultra).