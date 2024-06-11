Apple Intelligence: All you need to know about Apple’s gen AI tech

While competitors Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Meta are intensely battling against each other to take the lead in the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) race, the world's third most valuable technology company Apple has been conspicuously absent. Not any more.

At the annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 event on Monday (June 10), Apple finally entered the gen AI battle with the witty marketing name Apple Intelligence.

But Apple, which is two years late to the race, is in no hurry to become the gen AI leader.

The Cupertino-based company is taking a balanced approach to bring gen AI features with user privacy security at its core. In that order, it will leverage the powerful multi-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of Apple silicon to deliver smooth on-device AI performance with less dependence on cloud servers.

For image generation and other complex queries, Apple devices will connect with proprietary Private Cloud Compute servers powered by Apple silicon. All private conversations with Apple Intelligence relayed between a cloud server and the device remain anonymous; no entity including Apple can access it.