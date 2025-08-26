Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple iPhone 17 Pro may bring this most requested battery charging feature

Rival brands Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others have long been offering the option to reverse charge other devices through wire and wirelessly, but not Apple. This may change soon.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 15:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 15:01 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleiPhonebattery

Follow us on :

Follow Us