Apple iPhone SE 4 launch with iPhone 16 series unlikely

Last week, Apple announced that it would host the hardware event titled 'It's Glowtime' on September 9 at its company HQ in Cupertino.

Every year, in the lead-up to the product launch programme, stocks of iPhones, Watches and their accessories go low, as the company prepares to restock them with new models. For the last few days, consumers worldwide have been facing a similar trend in Apple's online and retail stores with shipment delays due to a shortage of stocks. Strangely, the iPhone SE models are also in short supply.

This sparked rumours online that Apple may bring a new budget iPhone along with the iPhone 16 series next week.

Now, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has claimed that the upcoming event will see only the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3 and the new AirPods 4 series.