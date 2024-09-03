Apple iPhone SE 4 launch with iPhone 16 series unlikely

Last week, Apple announced that it would host the hardware event titled 'It's Glowtime' on September 9 at its company HQ in Cupertino.
Every year, in the lead-up to the product launch programme, stocks of iPhones, Watches and their accessories go low, as the company prepares to restock them with new models. For the last few days, consumers worldwide have been facing a similar trend in Apple's online and retail stores with shipment delays due to a shortage of stocks. Strangely, the iPhone SE models are also in short supply.
This sparked rumours online that Apple may bring a new budget iPhone along with the iPhone 16 series next week.
Now, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has claimed that the upcoming event will see only the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3 and the new AirPods 4 series.
And, the affordable iPhone SE variant is unlikely to be launched this year, but will probably make its debut in early 2025 around March or April. Historically, Apple has launched the iPhone SE series in the summer. The previous iPhone SE (3rd Gen) was unveiled in March 2021. Yes, more than three years have passed and due for its successor. But, consumers have to wait longer, for at least six more months to get their hands on the iPhone SE (4th Gen).
Recent reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a lot of design changes. It is expected to lose the home button, which also houses the TouchID fingerprint sensor. It will be similar to the iPhone 14 and feature a FaceID sensor and front camera at the top.
Apple iPhone 14.
Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) features 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD screen.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
And, it is most likely to come with the latest Apple A18 chipset and support Apple Intelligence. It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
Besides voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts.
