Apple kicks off festive sale offers on iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods, Watches in India

<p>With the Dasara (Dussehra) festival underway and Deepavali (Diwali) just a few weeks away in India, technology major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> on Thursday (October 3) kicked off the festive sale campaign on official online store and retail outlets -- BKC (Mumbai) and Saket (Delhi).</p><p>Apple is offering lucrative discounts and gifts on a wide range of products from iPhones to iPads and Mac PCs to Apple Watches and HomePod. This limited period festive offer is available until December 31.</p><p>On eligible bank cards, Apple is offering up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback. Also, there is an option for No-cost EMI plans up to 12 months.</p><p>Besides Rs 10,000 cash back, Apple is offering lucrative exchange offers for customers who plan to trade in their old mobile for the new iPhone.</p><p>Also, users can order online and pick up the device at the official retail outlets- Apple BKC and Apple Saket.</p><p>And, Apple online store offers free engraving options on iPad, AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro or Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Customers can ask for unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. They can also choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English to personalise their devices.</p><p>To celebrate the start of the festive season in India, the company has launched Beats 'Festive Special Edition' earphones for Rs 6,990 in India.</p><p>Beats Solo Buds promises to deliver crisp sound and last up to 18 hours. In addition to the Festive edition, Beats Solo Buds are also available in four premium colours, Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red.</p>.<p>With iPhone 15 series models, Apple is offering free Beats Solo Buds Special Edition, but this offer is valid till October 4 or until stocks last.</p><p>Apple is also hosting a 'Today at Apple' session with Aaquib Wani at Apple BKC in Mumbai on 4 October at 7:30 pm IST. </p><p>It should be noted that the packaging of the bright orange-hued Beats 'Festive Special Edition' earphones is designed by Aaquib Wani. There, he will discuss the design inspirations behind his new collab with Beats, plus insights from other projects including Team India Olympic kit redesign. The session will feature an audience Q&A as well.</p><p><strong>List of devices eligible for up to Rs 10,000 cashback and lucrative EMI plans:</strong></p><p>--iPhone (16 Pro and Pro Max / 16 and 16 Plus / 14 and 14 Plus / SE)</p><p>--Mac (MBA M2 / MBA M3 / MBP / iMac / Mini / Mac Studio)</p><p>--iPad (10th Gen / Mini / Air / Pro)</p><p>--Watch (Ultra 2 / Series 10 / SE 2)</p><p>Accessories</p><p>--AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active noise cancellation</p><p>--AirPods Pro 2nd Gen</p><p>--AirPods Max</p><p>--HomePod (Excludes HomePod mini)</p><p>--Beats (Studio Pro, Solo 4, Studio Buds+)</p>