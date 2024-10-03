Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple kicks off festive sale offers on iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods, Watches in India

Besides Rs 10,000 cash back, Apple is offering lucrative exchange offers for customers who plan to trade in their old mobile for the new iPhone.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 12:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple is offering free Beats earphones with iPhone 15 series for a limited time in India.

Apple is offering free Beats earphones with iPhone 15 series for a limited time in India.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 12:42 IST
Technology NewsFestivalAppleDH TechDiwaliDasaraDussehraDeepavali

Follow us on :

Follow Us