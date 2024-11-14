Apple launches Final Cut Pro v11.0 for Macs

<p>After launching a new line of M4-powered iMac, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/macbook-pro">MacBook Pro</a> and Mac mini, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> has rolled out the new Final Cut Pro v11.0 app update for Mac computers.</p><p>The latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/final-cut-pro">Final Cut Pro</a> app makes good use of the Apple M silicon's capabilities to deliver a smoother video editing process with less effort.</p><p>The most notable feature coming with the Final Cut Pro 11 is the Magnetic Mask feature. With this, editors can easily isolate people and objects in a video clip without the need for a green screen or more time-consuming rotoscoping.</p><p>It can precisely analyse every object in the frame to offer additional flexibility to customise backgrounds and environments. Users can also combine Magnetic Mask with colour correction and video effects, allowing them to precisely control and stylise each project.</p>.Apple iOS 18.1: How to take hearing health test on AirPods Pro 2.<p>The Final Cut Pro 11 also brings the Transcribe to Captions feature. It runs on a Apple-trained large language model to transcribe spoken audio. It can quickly create accurate closed captions in sync with the audio timeline.</p><p>Another notable new feature is the Smart Conform. It can help users easily create social media-friendly versions of projects in square or vertical formats.</p><p>It also offers spatial video editing and a range of time-saving tools.</p>.<p>The new Final Cut Pro also brings the Smooth Slo-Mo feature. It can generate and blend together frames of video — including footage captured on iPhone 16 Pro in 4K120 fps — for the highest-quality movement.</p><p>It also supports Voice Isolation to deliver improved speech. It can also optimise sound levels while reducing background noise from audio captured in the field.</p><p>For the first time ever, Final Cut Pro 11 is bringing the option to edit spatial videos. It allows editors to import footage, add effects, and make colour corrections. Users can also adjust the depth position of titles as well.</p><p>Spatial video for Vision Pro can be recorded on Phone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and Canon’s new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens paired with Canon R7.</p>.<p>Apple also launched a new Final Cut Pro 2.1 for iPads with new features including the Live Drawing feature, which lets iPad users add animations to videos with new effects such as watercolour, crayon, fountain pen, and monoline pen options.</p><p>The company also released a new update to the Final Cut Camera app for iPhones with new features. It can allow the iPhone 16 Pro phone to record 4K video footage at 120 fps (frames per second) and offer the option to add smoother cinematic slow motion.</p><p>The updated Final Cut Camera can also help users precisely compose shots with roll and tilt indicators. For top-down shots, the Final Cut Camera introduces a crosshairs indicator.</p>.<p>Apple also launched Logic Pro for Mac 11.1 and Logic Pro for iPad 2.1. The newly updated music editing app brings Quantec Room Simulator plug-in. It allows users to create the most acoustically accurate music without any distortion. It is built using the original schematics, algorithms, and code from Quantec founder and inventor Wolfgang Buchleitner.</p><p>The new updates to the Final Cut Pro app for Macs, iPad, iPhone, and the Logic Pro app for Mac and iPad are available as free software update.</p>.iOS 18.1: New update brings 'inactivity reboot' security feature to iPhone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>