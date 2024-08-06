Apple may launch two devices with foldable displays in 2026

Most of the top-tier brands such as Samsung, Google, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus have launched commercial foldable phones in global markets. But, Apple, the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, is yet to launch its foldable phone.
Now, a new report has emerged that Apple is working on not one but two such devices and if things go as planned, they will hit stores in two years.
Citing market analyst Jeff Pu's note to his clients, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is expected to bring at least two devices with bendable screens in 2026.
The first device is said to be a hybrid gadget with a massive 18-inch wide foldable display. There is no word whether it will be marketed as a foldable iPad or an all-screen MacBook, but work is in full progress. And, it is expected to hit stores around the second quarter (April-June) of 2026.
And, the other device, understood to be a foldable iPhone, is said to be scheduled for a debut in the second half of 2026. It will most probably be around September, as Apple for the past several years, has launched new iPhones around that time.
The foldable iPhone is expected to come with clamshell design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Cupertino-based company is known to be very strict with supply partners, particularly with the quality of components used for assembling products. It is the primary reason why Apple took its own sweet time to bring OLED displays on iPhones. A similar thing also happened with the Apple Watch Series 7 in 2021.
Recent reports indicated that quality concerns over foldable displays were the main reason for Apple to delay the launch of foldable iPhones. The handsets are sold at premium prices and customers expect them to last at least three or four years.
Given how much time Apple has taken to work on foldable iPhones and the hybrid iPad/Macbook, fans will be hoping the devices will be worth the wait.
In a related development, Apple is expected to unveil the all-new iPhone 16 series next month. It is expected to come in four variants—iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. They are expected to come with big upgrades in terms of processing power and camera hardware.
Also, the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to get Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.1 update in late October or November. Even the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will also get the same features too.
Published 06 August 2024, 15:01 IST