Apple may launch two devices with foldable displays in 2026

Most of the top-tier brands such as Samsung, Google, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus have launched commercial foldable phones in global markets. But, Apple, the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, is yet to launch its foldable phone.

Now, a new report has emerged that Apple is working on not one but two such devices and if things go as planned, they will hit stores in two years.

Citing market analyst Jeff Pu's note to his clients, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is expected to bring at least two devices with bendable screens in 2026.

The first device is said to be a hybrid gadget with a massive 18-inch wide foldable display. There is no word whether it will be marketed as a foldable iPad or an all-screen MacBook, but work is in full progress. And, it is expected to hit stores around the second quarter (April-June) of 2026.