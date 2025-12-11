<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-ios-262-key-features-list-of-iphones-eligible-for-new-update-3826477">Apple</a> on Thursday (December 11) opened the doors of Apple Noida Store, its third such retail outlet launched this year.</p><p>At Apple Noida, more than 80 team members will assist customers in multiple languages. They will be able to assist with recommending the right Apple device that meets their needs and comes under their budget.</p><p>They can explore all the latest Apple products — including the latest iPhone Air, 17, 17 Pro series, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 models; and the all-new iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the M5 chip.</p>.Yearender 2025 | Best apps on Apple App Store.<p>Also, like all global Apple Stores, the Noida outlet at DLF Mall of India is carbon neutral, as it is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.</p><p>The Noida store is an omnichannel store, meaning customers can order the device online and pick it up at the outlet. And, retail employees will be able to set up the new Apple device in the quickest possible time.</p>. <p>Further, for select products such as AirPods, iPads and accessories, Apple Pencil and AirTags, customers are entitled to a personalised engraving option for free. Customers can customise their aforementioned Apple devices with a mix of emoji, names, initials and numbers. They also get multiple language options, including Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu and English.</p><p>With the launch of Apple Noida, the company now has five fully-owned retail outlets in India, which is the world's fastest-growing, and second-biggest smartphone market.</p><p>In September, it opened Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru) and Apple Koregaon Park (Pune). In 2023, it opened its first-ever store in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. The latter two reportedly generated a record-breaking 800 crore revenue in its first year in the service.</p><p>For several quarters, Apple India has registered record double-digit growth.</p>.iPhone drives Apple to all-time revenue record in India in September quarter.<p>Earlier this week, Apple announced it to launch the company's premium Fitness+ service in India. It is slated to launch on December 15.</p><p>With Fitness+, subscribers will get access to quality fitness and mental wellness videos, personal guide options in 12 different workout types — including Strength, Yoga, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation — with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.</p>.Apple to launch Fitness+ service in India next week.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>