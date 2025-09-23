<p>In 2020, Apple announced several measures to control the emission of greenhouse gases from its corporate offices and also in partner supplier factory units worldwide. It set an ambitious target of turning completely carbon neutral by 2030.</p><p>Since the announcement, Apple's worldwide corporate offices and even retail stores have turned carbon neutral. Even some products, including the latest Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and older <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-watch-series-10-review-slimmer-bigger-and-better-than-ever-3233452">Watch Series 10</a> and other smart wearables, are carbon neutral. Several Apple partners, too, have embraced renewable energy to run their operations.</p>.Apple partners with NGO to help solve water issues in Bengaluru outskirts.<p>Besides focusing on renewable energy, Apple has taken up corporate social responsibility initiatives to improve water accessibility in several regions where it operates, including Bengaluru and Raigad's Mangroove forests in India.</p><p>Now, the company has taken up another project at its home in California to protect the iconic giant Redwood forests.</p><p>“We’re thrilled to help protect California’s iconic coastal redwoods as part of our growing Restore Fund initiative. Forests are one of the most powerful technologies we have for removing carbon from the atmosphere. Our global investments in nature are leveraging that technology while supporting communities, stimulating local economies, and enhancing biodiversity in ecosystems around the world,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.</p><p>Apple is collaborating with The Conservation Fund to restore and protect the Gualala River Forest, known for the giant redwood trees in Mendocino County.</p>.Apple partners with local NGO to protect Raigad's Mangrove forests.<p>This forest project is part of the company’s expanded Restore Fund (backed by Goldman Sachs and Conservation International) initiative, which is now invested in two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture projects that span six continents.</p><p>It should be noted that the coastal redwood landscape Gualala River Forest serves as home to hundreds of wildlife species and as the economic lifeblood for many communities across California’s northern coast. </p><p>The Conservation Fund will take charge of sustainably managing the forest, and Apple will receive the carbon credits generated by the forest’s growth over time.</p><p>Besides the Gualala River Forest, Apple had previously partnered with The Conservation Fund to protect over 36,000 acres of working forest in Maine and North Carolina.</p>.Apple is on right track to meet ambitious 'carbon neutral' target .Google Chrome browser gets Gemini AI booster dose.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>