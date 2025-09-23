Menu
Apple pledges to protect and restore redwood forest in California

Apple is collaborating with The Conservation Fund to restore and protect the Gualala River Forest, known for the giant redwood trees in Mendocino County.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 16:05 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 16:05 IST
