Apple to launch iPad-like smart home hub to control IoTs in early 2025

Apple's device will also come with a mountable accessory so that it can be docked on the walls of a kitchen, a living room or in the bedroom.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 11:31 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 11:31 IST
