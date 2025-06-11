<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-wwdc-2025-highlights-apple-brings-liquid-glass-ui-with-new-ios-26-ipados-26-macos-tahoe-and-more-3578439">Apple</a> has rolled out a new special haptic trailer of <em>F1 the Movie</em> ahead of its release on June 27.</p><p>This special F1 movie trailer is available for viewing on the Apple TV+ app. The trailer offers a glimpse of how effective the Taptic Engine of the iPhone is.</p><p>Every time the protagonist Brad Pitt accelerates the F1 car, one can feel the tactile vibration effect of the engine and holding the steering wheel.</p>.Gmail replies: Google DeepMind working on AI tool to auto-respond in user's writing styles.<p>Not just the F1 car engine, in one of the short scenes in the trailer, you will find Brad Pitt in deep thinking mode, bouncing balls on a well. Even that can be felt with vibration on the iPhone.</p>.<p><strong>Here's how to view haptic F1 trailer on iPhone:</strong></p><p>Prerequisite: Ensure the device is updated to iOS 18.4 version.</p><p>Step 1: Open Apple TV+ app and check for the F1 trailer with the haptic mentioned in it.</p><p>Step 2: Once you find it, tap on the trailer and enjoy the action-packed motion picture.</p>.<p>Directed by directed by Joseph Kosinski, <em>F1 the Movie</em> has Brad Pitt donning the role of Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver. The film revolves around Hayes, an underdog, who suffers a car crash and loses the opportunity to become a professional F1 driver. But, gets a second chance thanks to Formula One team owner and friend, Ruben. The latter contacts Hayes and asks him to come out of retirement to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua "Noah" Pearce (played by Damson Idris) for the Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).</p><p>The film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and after its theatrical release, the <em>F1 the Movie</em> is expected to be made available on Apple TV+.</p>.Apple iOS 26: Seven key features you need to know about iPhone's new OS.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>