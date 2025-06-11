Menu
Apple's special haptic F1 movie trailer lets iPhone users get a feel of engine vibrations

Every time the protagonist Brad Pitt accelerates the F1 car, one can feel the tactile vibration effect of the engine and holding the steering wheel.
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 14:45 IST

Screengrab of F1 the Movie trailer.

Credit: Apple TV+

Credit: Apple TV+

Published 11 June 2025, 14:45 IST
