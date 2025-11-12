Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

AI agents seen as tools to strengthen security

Revealing the report here on Wednesday, Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director - Sales & Distribution at Salesforce India, said AI has evolved from its initial role as just a support system to one that enables humans to become better.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 09:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us