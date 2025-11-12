<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> agents are now viewed as tools to enhance security, rather than as a risk. Teams are betting on AI agents to amplify their impact - from cutting service costs to improving customer satisfaction, according to findings from Salesforce's latest State of Service report.</p><p>Revealing the report here on Wednesday, Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director - Sales & Distribution at Salesforce India, said AI has evolved from its initial role as just a support system to one that enables humans to become better. "We now live in a world where agentic AI and humans can deliver better outcomes, and decisions can get smarter," she said.</p><p>India is at the forefront of a service revolution. AI isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about enabling service teams to anticipate needs, act with empathy, and deliver outcomes that feel deeply personal, she added.</p>.Can you really talk to dead using AI? We tried out ‘deathbots’ so you don’t have to.<p>As AI agents or digital labour gain momentum, AI is expected to handle 50 per cent of all customer service cases by 2027, from 30 per cent currently. The report also pointed out that AI is the No. 2 priority for Indian service leaders, next to improving the customer experience.</p><p>"This transition reflects the emergence of the agentic enterprise, where AI agents work alongside human teams as collaborative partners, reasoning and acting independently to handle routine tasks while employees focus on more complex, higher-value work," the report added.</p><p>Deepu Chacko, VP- Solution Engineering, Salesforce India, said as AI grows, trust and accuracy take centre stage. About 90 per cent of Indian service leaders say that AI challenges were expected or easier than expected, and 50 per cent say security concerns delayed rollouts. "But AI agents are seen as tools to strengthen security," he added.</p><p>Also, Indian service professionals project that agentic AI will boost upsell revenue by 16 per cent. AI is also getting more conversational, with 44 per cent of Indian service teams now using multimodal AI capable of understanding and generating multiple content types at once. Additionally, 90 per cent of voice AI users say transitions to human representatives are seamless for customers, enhancing accessibility and engagement.</p><p>The report further added that in India, top opportunities are improving the customer experience, implementing or expanding AI, improving data quality and reliability and improving service technologies. There are also many challenges, such as keeping up with customer expectations, poor data quality and reliability and difficulty in hiring or retaining employees.</p>