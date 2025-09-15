Today’s engineers are empowered to move beyond execution into strategic thinking—shaping systems that learn, adapt, and evolve. This transformation instills a deeper sense of purpose and responsibility.
Satish H C, Executive Vice President & Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys
For me, the most exciting shift is watching AI move from being an assistant to becoming an autonomous builder.
PVN Pavan Kumar, Vice President, APJ at Office of the CTO, SAP
While AI expedites iterations and ideations, the design sign-off is still done by the product owner and design leads.
Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India; CTO, IBM India & South Asia
The role of engineers is changing, from being doers of engineering work to trainers and interrogators of intelligent machines, reviewers of work done by machines, and owners of critical thinking and creativity.
Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS
Now, engineers must wear a business hat, interacting with clients, understanding and solving business challenges, and building minimal viable products with agility.
Mukesh Chaudhary, Lead - Data & AI, Advanced Technology Centers Global Network, Accenture
AI is augmenting engineers, shifting their focus from repetitive tasks to creativity, strategy, and building for long-term impact.
Parul Jain, VP - Software Engineering, Salesforce
Over the next two decades, engineering will be shaped by AI, sustainable design, and closer collaboration between humans and machines.
Sudha KV, Vice President, Dell Technologies
Good engineers work diligently to address challenges as they arise. Great engineers, however, invest time in solutions that eliminate entire categories of future problems.
Kusum Saini, Director – Principal Architect, Simplilearn
From a classic ‘Let’s start building something’ approach, engineers will now need to focus more on clearer problem definition. Understanding a domain and adopting systems thinking will become more important than just translating a requirement into code.
Jacob Peter, Executive Board of Management Mobility R&D, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and Bosch Digital
Companies are no longer limiting AI knowledge to technical teams and are training across the board, from HR to admin to engineering, to leverage AI responsibly.
Vinod Venkatraman, Chief Technology Officer, Great Learning