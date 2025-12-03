<p>When OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late 2022, it caught Google and other tech giants napping.</p><p>Since then, OpenAI has been on fire. Every new iteration brought good upgrades, and the Sora video generation has been absolutely top-class, way above the standards of competitors. But the recent ChatGPT v5.1 has been underwhelming.</p><p>Recently, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-unveils-advanced-gemini-3-with-more-gen-ai-capabilities-3803039">Google launched the Gemini 3</a>, the company's most powerful generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) model.</p>.Adobe's Firefly, Photoshop apps get Gemini Nano Banana Pro AI booster dose .<p>Gemini 3 boasts a cutting-edge AI reasoning model and is capable of grasping the great depth and nuance of each query. It can understand subtle clues in a creative idea and dissect the overlapping layers of a complex problem.</p><p>Gemini 3 is said to be much better at figuring out the context and intent behind the user's request. This way, users don't have to add additional prompts to Gemini to better understand the query.</p><p>Gemini 3 will be able to understand queries in audio, video, image, and even the mix of all three input modes, to deliver contextually accurate results.</p>. <p>Impressed by Gemini 3 capabilities, Salesforce CEO Marc R Benioff made a scathing remark on OpenAI that he will never use ChatGPT again.</p><p>"Holy s*#@$. I’ve used ChatGPT every day for 3 years. Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I’m not going back. The leap is insane — reasoning, speed, images, video… everything is sharper and faster. It feels like the world just changed, again," said Marc R Benioff, CEO, Salesforce on X platform.</p><p>Now, OpenAI CEO (& co-founder) Sam Altman has reportedly initiated an internal 'Code Red' emergency and has sent out pointers to his employees on how to revitalise ChatGPT features to improve user experience.</p><p>"We are at a critical time for ChatGPT,” <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/articles/openai-ceo-declares-code-red-combat-threats-chatgpt-delays-ads-effort">said</a> (via The Information) Sam Altman and added that there will be temporary transfers of members between teams and there will be daily calls with reports on improvements to the chatbot.</p><p> With Meta offering a nine-figure joining bonus to gen AI experts, there have been increased cases of attrition among top technology companies, including Google, Apple, and Microsoft. </p><p> OpenAI, which has the lowest budget among the top firms, has been worst hit. While co-founder and former Chief Scientist of OpenAI, Ilya Sutskever, left and opened his own AI startup, Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), other renowned gen AI scientists and researchers, including Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai, have joined Meta.</p><p>OpenAI has its task cut out to make ChatGPT more appealing to subscribers. It remains to be seen how the AI firm's prospects change in 2026.</p>.Explained | What is Meta AI 'Superintelligence' Zuckerberg is hiring for.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>