Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Generative AI Microsoft Copilot comes to Samsung smart TVs, PC monitors

With Copilot built into the Samsung TVs and displays, users will be able to access Microsoft’s powerful AI companion through a simple voice command or click of the remote.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 15:54 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsMicrosoftDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceSamsungsmart TVcomputerPCGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us