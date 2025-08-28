<p>Since the launch of ChatGPT-powered Copilot in 2023, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/learn-to-play-around-with-ai-tools-get-fluent-microsoft-india-president-advises-youth-3694956">Microsoft</a> has steadily integrated the chatbot into almost all its service verticals, such as the Teams video conference app, Office Suite of productivity tools such as Word, PowerPoint and even in the Edge browser.</p><p>The Redmond-based company has partnered with global PC markets to introduce dedicated Copilot buttons in laptops and keyboards.</p><p>Now, Microsoft has collaborated with Samsung to bring Copilot to select premium smart TVs and computer monitors.</p>.Pixel 10: Top ten generative AI features of Google's flagship phone.<p>With Copilot built into the display, users will be able to access Microsoft’s powerful AI companion through a simple voice command or click of the remote. This makes it easier for users to search, learn and engage with content directly from their screens.</p><p>“Through our open AI partnerships, Samsung is setting a new standard for AI-powered screens. Copilot makes it fun and easy to quickly get what you need through tailored experiences, whether you’re learning something new, enjoying entertainment, tackling everyday tasks or more,” said.</p><p>Microsoft Copilot adds to Samsung's propreitary Vision AI features such as Samsung Click to Search and Bixby in its TVs and monitors.</p><p>The integration also enables Copilot’s advanced conversational AI in Samsung Daily+, the company’s lifestyle hub that offers services across entertainment, wellness, food and more, Samsung said.</p><p>Copilot is capable of understanding complex queries from users. It supports natural voice interaction and can provide personalised recommendations, relevant information and interactive learning experiences. </p><p>Beyond regular sports updates and weather, it can help users deep dive into serious scientific subjects such as quantum physics, molecular biology, atomic energy, learn a new international language or any topic of the user's interest.</p><p>Initially, Copilot will be first made available on 2025 TV models, including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro, The Frame, as well as the M7, M8, and M9 Smart Monitors. The Copilot will be expanded to additional regions and models over time.</p>.Elon Musk to set up 'MacroHard', an AI software firm to take on Microsoft.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>