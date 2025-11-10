Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Google AI Pro plan now available for free to all Jio subscribers; here's how to enable it

The benefits include the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 13:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Google AI Pro plan available on MyJio app [screengrab].

Google AI Pro plan available on MyJio app [screengrab].

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 13:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceJioReliance JioGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us