<p>In late October 2025, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/reliance-teams-up-with-google-to-offer-18-month-google-ai-pro-plan-for-free-to-jio-users-3780521">Reliance Jio in collaboration with Google</a>, announced to offer free access to its AI Pro premium generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) services in India.</p><p>However, initially, it was limited to youngsters (18- to 25-year-olds) with Reliance Jio prepaid (with unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349) and postpaid SIM subscriptions. Now, it is made available to all age groups.</p><p>Reliance Jio users are eligible to get an 18-month subscription (worth Rs 35,100) to Google AI Pro for free. The benefits include the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models.</p><p>Also, users can access Notebook LM for study and research and more.</p><p>With Veo 3, students can create photorealistic videos with just text prompts. Veo 3 lets users create 8-second videos, including background sounds. Users have to describe the scene by adding characters with speech, and it can be enhanced with background music and sound effects for increased realism.</p><p>With access to Notebook LM and Deep Research tools, students can do research work faster, and the AI chatbot, which now runs on the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro large language model, can offer writing assistance as well.</p><p>Further, Google apps such as Gmail, Google Sheets, Docs and more will get AI integration to improve productivity.</p> <p>And, Google AI Pro subscribers are also eligible to access 2TB of cloud storage to store multimedia files on apps such as Google Photos, Gmail, and Drive (including WhatsApp backup on Android) and more.</p><p>Here's how to enable the free Google Pro AI plan for Reliance Jio users:</p><p>Step 1: Open the MyJio app and log in to your account.</p><p>Step 2: Look for the Google Gemini offer banner at the top of the home screen.</p><p>Step 3: Tap the banner and register using your Gmail ID to claim your subscription.</p><p>[It will enable the Google AI Pro plan only if the Gmail ID is linked to the MyJio app]</p>