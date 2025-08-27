<p>Search engine giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-to-bring-back-one-round-of-in-person-interview-to-tackle-ai-menace-3697735">Google</a> has launched four new value-added generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) photography tools on the Gemini app.</p><p>Once updated to the latest version, users can play with photos using the Reimagine feature. It can turn any mundane-looking photo into a fun, engaging piece of art.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p>The Gemini app can help users switch their outfit and even the background scene in a few seconds. Users can upload their image and ask Gemini to reimagine the photo, for example, by adding any traditional dress or changing the background scene to an exotic beach.</p>.<p>With the blend feature, users can add two or three photos and merge them into a single group photo with all the subjects in the same frame.</p>.<p>The Gemini app also gets a multi-turn editing feature. With this, users can take a photo and describe things they want in the photo. The app, while preserving the scene, will add things in the particular places as requested by the user.</p><p>This feature will definitely come in handy for redecorating the interiors of a room. For instance, take a photo of the room and upload it to the Gemini app. Then, ask the bot or type 'put bookshelf in the left'. Gemini will instantly add it, and the bookshelf seamlessly blends with the wall. Then, ask it to add a sofa in the middle and a coffee table. As you can see in the photo sample below, the Gemini bot creates a visually pleasing study room.</p>.<p>And, Google is also bringing a 'new mix up design' feature to the Gemini app. With this, users can churn out creative photos. For instance, you can upload a photo of a butterfly and ask the Gemini app to create dress with design inspired from the beautiful wing pattern. It will do it in a few seconds.</p>.<p>It should be noted that every image created or edited using the Gemini app will include a visible watermark, as well as the invisible SynthID digital watermark, to clearly show they are AI-generated.</p><p>All the new-gen AI photo editing tools are available via the Gemini app update to all compatible iPhone and Android mobiles. It will take a few days to reach all the corners of the world.</p>.Pixel 10: Top ten generative AI features of Google's flagship phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>