<p>Google Cloud has launched new Gemini Enterprise AI platforms for business owners to automate workflow for low-cost subscription plans.</p><p>With advanced AI tools on Google Enterprise, employees with no coding knowledge, from marketing to finance, and any other teams, will be able to analyse information and develop Agentic AI models to automate processes across the organisation.</p><p>For the uninitiated, Agentic AI models, once assigned a job, are capable of independently deciding and taking action to achieve their goals with minimal human supervision.</p><p>The Agentic AI of Gemini Enterprise can be deployed in hospitals in scenarios such as critical handoff of patient information during shift changes. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare in the USA is already piloting a Gemini-powered Nurse Handoff solution, built in collaboration with nurses and grounded in best practices. The automated handoff report is always reviewed by nurses for accuracy before they end their shift, and is estimated to save millions of hours annually.</p><p>"Gemini Enterprise is designed on the premise that true business transformation in the era of AI must go beyond simple chatbots. You need a comprehensive and integrated platform that brings all your company's data, tools, and people together in one secure place. That's exactly what we've built. Gemini Enterprise is an AI-powered conversational platform designed to bring the full power of Google AI to every employee for every workflow," said Sundar Pichai.</p><p>Even Best Buy is running a Gemini Enterprise pilot for its customer service division. In a short time, it has helped customers reschedule deliveries with less hassle and has also helped resolve 30 per cent more questions on topics like price matching and recycling without a one-to-one chat with customer care personnel.</p><p>Virgin Voyages has also tested Gemini Enterprise to develop a fleet of 50+ AI agents, including the successful launch of "Email Ellie," an AI agent that helps employees develop personalised, on-brand marketing outreach and reach more travellers.</p><p>The company says the Agentic AI tools of Gemini Enterprise have increased the content production by 40 per cent and contributed to the Virgin Voyage record-breaking sales in July.</p>