Google Maps gets booster dose of Gemini AI and more features
Once updated to the latest version, users will be able to operate Google Maps hands-free. He/she can converse with Gemini for a detour to find a nearby fuel bank or diner to eat without having to type a query.
"Our approach in India has always been to combine our leading AI technologies with a deep, local understanding. Today, Maps takes a significant leap forward with the power of Gemini, enabling a conversational, intuitive, AI-powered assistant to make everyday journeys smarter and easier. We are also updating Maps with new safety initiatives developed with local authorities—like our partnerships with NHAI for real-time highway information and local authorities for accident-prone area alerts—all of which embody our ongoing commitment to building a map that is truly for India.”
Lalitha Ramani, General Manager, Google Maps, India