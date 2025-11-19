Every generation of Gemini has built on the last, enabling you to do more. Gemini 1’s breakthroughs in native multimodality and long context window expanded the kinds of information that could be processed — and how much of it. Gemini 2 laid the foundation for agentic capabilities and pushed the frontiers on reasoning and thinking, helping with more complex tasks and ideas, leading to Gemini 2.5 Pro topping LMArena for over six months. And now we’re introducing Gemini 3, our most intelligent model, that combines all of Gemini’s capabilities together so you can bring any idea to life
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet inc. (& Google).
Gemini 3 Deep Think mode excels on some of the most challenging AI benchmarks.