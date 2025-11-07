<p>Google earlier this year launched special <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-offers-free-gemini-ai-tools-veo-deep-research-and-more-to-indian-students-for-a-year-3631021">Google AI Pro student plan</a> (worth Rs 19,500), offering free one-year access to company’s powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro applications such including Gemini AI, Deep Research, NotebookLM, Veo 3 text-to-video generator, 2TB cloud storage and more.</p><p>Now, the company has revealed that the two million Indian youths are using the advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini tools for academic works and also to crack the interviews to land their first job. It noted that India is now its largest userbase globally.</p>.Google Maps gets booster dose of Gemini AI and more features.<p>The Guided Learning on Gemini is now the most used tool for children to complex science and mathematics topics.</p><p><strong>Will this lead to decreased dependence on human educators? No, says Google.</strong> </p><p>“Our goal at Google isn’t to replace the essential human elements of learning, but to support educators and make learning more effective and engaging. The Internet helped people access information. AI can help them understand and apply it. To realize this potential, AI learning tools must help learners cultivate deep understanding, not just deliver quick answers. They must ignite curiosity and engage learners in a process of discovery.,” said Google.</p><p>The Guided Learning in the Gemini app is very handy educational tool, especially for science tool. It is trained with reliable science topics from authoritative sources. It also has elements of human-like teaching techniques, but with more engaging and fun. This feature doesn’t just provide the solution; instead, it acts as a tutor, guiding learners with step-by-step hints and open-ended questions to help them find the answer themselves. </p><p>Further, it is capable of creating digital flashcards for easy remembrance. Also, Study Guides are customisable as per the needs of the child. Users can practice with interactive quizzes from the class materials, a piece of text, or even a photo of the notes to review key concepts and prepare for tests.</p><p>With Google’s NotebookLM, users can upload their notes and generate audio or video overview of the topics for easy understanding. It can even create podcast like audio content to make the learning more enjoyable.</p><p>Also, with Notebook LM, students can instantly generate summaries in simple point or in briefing docs for easy learning. </p><p>With Gemini Live, it can guide users can interact with AI bot back and forth to solve math problems with detailed step-by-step guidance. </p><p>This way students just don’t get instant solution, but have clarity on science concepts. Another important aspect of this method is that there is high percentage of information retention in the child’s mind.</p><p>Beyond education, Gemini Live feature can even offer suggestions on how to tidy up the room for children and avoid getting chided by parents.</p>.<p>Currently, Gemini and NotebookLM’s features are available in 10 Indian languages, and AI Mode in Search is available in 8 Indian languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and more.</p><p>Google has revealed that more such gen AI features will be introduced to enhance learning experience on Gemini AI applications. </p>