<p>Meta on Wednesday (September 17) launched three new smart glasses at the annual Connect event at the company's HQ in Menlo Park, California.</p><p>The new Ray-Ban Meta (2nd Gen) retains some design elements but comes with a host of improvements inside.</p><p>The first big upgrade coming in the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses is battery life. It can last for eight hours, which is double that of the predecessor.</p><p>Also, it supports fast charging. It can reach 50 per cent in just 20 minutes. The company is also offering a travelling charging case. It can boost the battery life of the glasses by an additional 48 hours.</p><p>Also, the camera has been improved. It can now record 3K Ultra HD resolution with sharper and smoother video. With the ultrawide HDR option, it can capture more vivid videos with up to 60 frames per second, and with over 2x more pixels than the previous generation.</p><p>Further, the glasses support live translations in six languages, including English, French, German and Portuguese.</p><p>And later in the year, the company will release an update to enhance the hands-free filming experience with two new capture settings: hyperlapse and slow motion.</p><p>It will be available in three popular Ray-Ban styles-- legendary Wayfarer, the modern Skyler, and the popular Headliner.</p><p>The new Ray-Ban Meta (2nd Gen) will start at $379 (around Rs 33,405), and the Ray-Ban Meta glasses (Gen 1), start at $299 (Rs 26,354) at official Ray-Ban online and retail outlets, in addition to authorised partner stores.</p><p><strong>Ray-Ban Meta Display</strong></p><p>As the name suggests, Meta's glasses feature an in-glass screen. It has a full-colour, high-resolution display, and with this, users can take a quick glance at the latest messages, preview photos, and collaborate with visual Meta AI prompts — all without needing to pull out the phone from the pocket.</p><p>It also supports Transitions lenses, so the user can wear them on the go, inside and outside, night and day. And with a full charge, it can last up to six hours of mixed-use battery life and up to 30 hours of battery life with the portable charging case.</p><p>Like the standard Ray-Ban Meta glasses, it comes with microphones, speakers, and cameras. It supports live translations for up to six languages.</p><p>The company also launched Meta Neural Band, an EMG (Electromyography) wristband that interprets the natural signals created by your muscle activity to navigate the features of your glasses. This lets the user control the experiences intuitively using subtle hand movements, without having to touch the glasses or take out the phone.</p><p>The company is offering Ray-Ban Display with Meta Neural Band starting at $799 (approx. Rs 70,424).</p><p>Meta also unveiled the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses.</p><p>It designed for high-intensity sports. It houses high resolution camera, and comes integrated with fitness apps, immersive audio to enhance workouts experience at the gym and at outdoors.</p><p>Oakley Meta Vanguard's wraparound design features Oakley PRIZM Lens technology, designed to block out sun, wind, and dust.</p><p>The open-ear speakers are the most powerful speakers on our AI glasses yet — six decibels louder than Oakley Meta HSTN.</p><p>Also, it can capture video in up to 3K resolution and has a centered 12-megapixel camera with a 122-degree wide-angle lens.</p><p>They feature Oakley's Three-Point Fit system and come with three replaceable nose pads including a low- and high-bridge fit for a secure and customized feel. And they're optimized to wear with cycling helmets and hats. These glasses also feature water-resistant frames with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.</p><p>With a full charge, Oakley Meta Vanguard can last for nine hours, or up to six hours of continuous music playback, just enough to last through a marathon. The glasses come with a charging case that can provide an additional 36 hours of charge.</p><p>It also supports fast charging. With just 20 minutes of charging, it can reach 50 per cent mark.</p><p>Initially, Oakley Meta Vanguard will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. The company has plans to bring it to more markets including Mexico, India, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates later this year. It costs $499 (around Rs 43,982).</p>