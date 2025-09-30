<p>Carl Pei's Nothing Inc. forayed into to consumer electronics arena in January 2021, and within a month, it acquired <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/essential-is-now-part-of-nothing-951859.html">Essential Products,</a> a dead mobile company owned by Andy Rubin (Android co-founder and ex-Google senior executive).</p><p>Many believed that Nothing would bring the Essential's unique narrow-bodied phones like a TV remote to the market, but never saw the light of day. London-based company introduced a different phone with a see-through design, which also got a good reception.</p><p>Now, Nothing Inc. has announced an Essential-branded operating system, which will run the Artificial Intelligence-centric smartphone.</p>.Google’s gen AI Search Live feature to launch in India soon.<p>The company says the Essential OS and apps will allow users to create their own applications and a hyper-personalised experience on the phone.</p><p>For instance, a user can ask the Essential app on the phone to create an app that sees all the appointments in the calendar, real-time traffic data and weather, and display all the relevant details concisely with a banner on the home screen, first thing in the morning.</p>.<p>The company says Essential apps will transform the way users interact with their smartphones.</p><p>"Essential represents a new, AI-powered era for the smartphone experience, where every user has their own, unique OS that adapts to their needs and behaviours," says the company.</p><p>The Essential apps will also be compatible with existing and upcoming Nothing phones. They promise to deliver completely unique experience compared to Android apps.</p>.<p>“With Essential, we begin to chip away at the outdated and elitist system set up by the legacy market leaders. A new era requires new thinking. The future of software will be one of unrestricted access, collective innovation, and hyper-personalisation. Moats of the past will be dismantled, opening the door to a truly user-led future," said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.</p><p>Interested software developers can try developing an app at Essential's Playground platform (<a href="https://playground.nothing.tech/">here</a>). There, developers can create their own or try re-mixing features of an existing app with their own and improve it further.</p>.Google Chrome browser gets Gemini AI booster dose.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>