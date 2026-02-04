Menu
OpenAI brings gen AI Codex app for Mac computers

With the Codex application, an engineer can deploy multiple AI agents to perform different tasks and oversee all the progress on the same platform. If needed, can intervene and course correct the AI agents.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 16:48 IST
OpenAI logo.

Credit: Reuters File Photos

Published 04 February 2026, 16:48 IST
