Long before ChatGPT's launch (2022), OpenAI introduced the Codex, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered software code-generating model in 2021. It was later integrated with the latest models of ChatGPT to perform more complex tasks.

In its new avatar, Codex was an instant success, but it was available only on the browser platform for PCs. Now, the Microsoft-backed company has introduced a dedicated desktop application version for Mac computers.

The all-new Codex app which runs latest GPT 5.2 model, supports more complex use cases and also acts as a command centre for more advanced AI agents.

For the uninitiated, AI Agents are capable of performing tasks such as software coding and debugging with less human intervention. And, with the new Codex application, an engineer can deploy multiple AI agents to perform different tasks and oversee all the progress on the same platform. If needed, can intervene and course correct the AI agents.

"It also includes built-in support for worktrees, so multiple agents can work on the same repo without conflicts. Each agent works on an isolated copy of the user's code, allowing them to explore different paths without needing to track how they impact the codebase. As an agent works, the user can check out changes locally or let it continue making progress without touching the local git state," the company said.

OpenAI's Codex app also comes with the 'skills' option. Users can seamlessly extend Codex's AI Agents' scope of work beyond code generation to tasks that require gathering and synthesising information, problem-solving, writing, and more.

Further, users can also set up automations that let Codex work in the background on an automatic schedule. Automations combine instructions with optional skills, running on a schedule based on work defined by the user. When an automation finishes, the results land in a review queue so the user can jump back in and continue working if needed.

To avoid the recent data breach fiasco of OpenAI's client Mixpanel, by default, Codex agents are limited to editing files in the folder or branch where they're working and using cached web search. If needed, agentic AI will ask for permission to run commands that require elevated permissions, like network access. Users can configure rules for the project or team that allow certain commands to automatically run with elevated permissions.

This new Codex app comes in very handy for start-ups with less manpower to complete projects with a tight deadline.

The Codex app is available starting on macOS. Anyone with a ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise or Edu subscription can use Codex across the CLI, web, IDE extension, and app with their ChatGPT login. Usage is included in ChatGPT subscriptions, with the option to purchase additional credits if needed.