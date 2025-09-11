Menu
Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Flipkart to offer Google Pixel 9 under Rs 35,000 next week

The discounted price of the Pixel 9 (256GB) is too lucrative to ignore. The premium Google Android phone comes with one of the best camera hardware in the industry.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:07 IST
Google Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 11 September 2025, 10:07 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechFlipkartPixel phoneBig Billion DaysThe Big Billion DaysPixel Phones

