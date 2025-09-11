<p>Last week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/flipkart-acquires-majority-stake-in-pinkvilla-aims-to-target-gen-z-users-3707206">Flipkart </a>announced that the company will host the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale on September 23 in India.</p><p>With less than two weeks before the promotional BBD sale, Flipkart, in a bid to build curiosity among prospective shoppers, has begun offering a sneak peek at some big discount deals on prominent products. It first revealed that it will offer Samsung's special Galaxy S24 phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The original model came with an Exynos 2400 deca-core processor.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p>Now, the Walmart-owned entity, which is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/veo-3-is-here-google-photos-app-users-can-now-turn-still-images-into-animated-video-3713568">Google</a>'s authorised Pixel hardware seller, has announced big cash discounts on the Pixel 9. The device was launched in August 2024 with prices starting at Rs 79,999.</p><p>Now, it will be available for as low as Rs 34,999 later this month during the BBD sale. Flipkart did not offer a breakdown of the discount details, such as bank offers and exchange deals.</p><p>However, the price of the Pixel 9 (256GB) is too lucrative to ignore. The device comes with one of the best camera hardware in the industry. It is one of the few phones where users just have to point the camera at the subject and get a great photo.</p><p>Also, the Pixel 9, which is powered by the Tensor G4 processor, is optimised to run generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Gemini features smoothly.</p>.Google Pixel 9 review: Incredibly good camera phone with Google AI features.<p>The Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch OLED panel called the Actua display. It is said to be 35 per cent brighter than the previous iteration- Pixel 8. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a metal-based frame around the screen.</p>.<p>It comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 14 OS and a 4,558mAh battery inside with 27W charging (wired) support and 18W wireless charging. It is said to offer 20 per cent longer battery life than the Pixel 8.</p><p>The device is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS and security updates till 2031.</p><p>The Pixel 9 flaunts a dual-camera module -- a main 50MP sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera-- with LED flash. On the front, it is said to sport a 10.5MP camera.</p>.Google launches authorised refurbished Pixel phone sale in India.<p>The Pixel 9 is powered by Google's proprietary Tensor G4 processor and supports several Gemini generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features such as Circle to Search, Magic Editor, Object Eraser, Best Take, Audio Eraser and more.</p>.September 2025 Pixel Drop: Google rolls out big Android update for Pixel phones .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>