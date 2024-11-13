BSNL launches D2D service to send SMS via satellites

<p>Last month, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) showcased <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/bsnl-testing-d2d-tech-to-make-calls-and-upi-payments-via-satellites-3264211">Direct-to-Device (D2D) technology</a> at the India Mobile Congress 2024 event in Delhi.</p><p>D2D is a new technology that can enable phone users to make emergency calls in areas even without a cellular or Wi-Fi network.</p><p>Now, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/department-of-telecommunications">Department of Telecommunications (DoT) </a>on platform X announced the launch of the BSNL's D2D service in India. It will be working with Viaset's geostationary L-band satellites, which orbit the Earth at a little over 36,000 km in space.</p>.Explained: How Apple iPhone 14 satellite connectivity works.<p><strong>Here's how BSNL's D2D service works:</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bsnl">BSNL</a>'s D2D service will use a dedicated constellation of satellites of Viaset, which work as giant cell towers in space to receive and send signals between phones.</p><p>This will come in handy for people in remote villages far away from cities and those on hills and mountain terrains. </p><p>Also, when natural disasters such as tsunamis, cyclones or earthquakes strike, infrastructure such as telecom towers gets destroyed. In such dire situations, D2D service can help send SOS emergency messages to loved ones and rescue agencies to help as soon as possible.</p><p>It is believed that D2D can also be used to make calls and even perform Unified Payment Interface (UPI)--based cash-less digital transactions as well.</p> .<p>But, as per the video released by DoT on X, it is advertising that D2D service will be initially available to send messages. It may probably expand the D2D service for calls and UPI payments a little later in India.</p>.Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite feature saves stranded man in Alaska.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>