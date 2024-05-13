CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in Google Chrome, Apple iTunes app

Thanks to fast-evolving technology, millions of people can carry out their office work on smartphones and computers with less effort than ever before. However, if one is not cautious enough, they may end up paying a huge price financially and even dent their personal image on social media platforms.

It is not just the responsibility of the people not to visit shady websites, it is also the duty of platform owners such as Google and Apple to secure their applications and offer protection against cyber threats such as hacking.

In the latest instance, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged a security vulnerability in Google Chrome that could allow remote attackers to compromise targeted systems.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to the user-after-free error in Visuals & ANGLE (Almost Native Graphics Layer Engine) components; heap buffer overflow in WebAudio; a remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by executing a specially crafted HTML page to trigger heap corruption," says the CERT-In notification.