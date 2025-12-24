<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/gadgets-weekly-samsung-galaxy-z-trifold-poco-c85-lava-play-max-lg-ai-washing-machine-haier-ai-ac-adobe-youtube-shorts-vivo-report-and-more-3828895">Samsung</a> on Wednesday (December 24) launched a new line of Odyssey series monitors ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.</p><p>The company has introduced five Odyssey models: Odyssey 3D, Odyssey G6, and Odyssey G8 with three subvariants.</p><p>Samsung's new 32-inch Odyssey 3D (G90XH model) is touted to be the world’s first 6K display (6,144 x 3,456p) with glasses-free 3D.</p>.Amid delayed launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with faster charging speed upgrade.<p>It boasts real-time eye tracking, and it can adjust depth and perspective in response to the viewer’s position, creating a layered sense of dimension for smooth, uninterrupted gameplay without the need for a headset.</p><p>Besides 6K resolution, it supports 165Hz refresh rate and can be boosted to 330Hz through Dual Mode. It offers 1ms GtG1 response time, which ensures fast action stays sharp and smooth. PC gamers can enjoy a high-quality expanded lineup of supported titles with optimised 3D effects developed in collaboration with game studios such as The First Berserker: Khazan, Lies of P: Overture and Stellar Blade. They will support 3D dimensionality that enhances terrain, distance and object separation beyond standard 2D gameplay.</p>.<p>The 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60H model) gaming monitor also comes with big upgrades over the predecessor. It is the world’s first monitor to support 1,040Hz refresh rate through Dual Mode and native QHD support up to 600Hz, delivering esports-level motion clarity to help players track targets and see fine details during high-speed movement.</p>.Samsung R&D Bengaluru: Powering global innovation from India.<p>When required, the Odyssey G6 can boost performance in an instant, providing ultra-sharp resolution to deliver imerssive viewing experience with smooth ultra-high screen refresh speeds. With support from both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, the Odyssey G6 promises a smooth frame rate, and ensures every colour pops and is very responsive.</p>.<p>As noted earlier, Odyssey G8 comes in three variants-- G80HS, G80HF and G80SH. The 32-inch G80HS is said to support 6K resolution and can deliver native 165Hz performance with Dual Mode that supports up to 330Hz in 3K mode.</p><p>The 27-inch G80HF offers a sharper 5K option with native support up to 180Hz and with Dual Mode boosting to 360Hz in QHD for smoother motion.</p>.<p>The 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SH model) can pair with a 4K QD-OLED panel, supports 240Hz refresh rate, glare-free viewing, 300-nit brightness and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Its DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) supports up to 80Gbps bandwidth for seamless HDR and VRR playback.</p><p>All three G8 models support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync to offer a stable and smooth viewing experience.</p><p>Samsung's newly announced Odyssey series monitors will be showcased at CES 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada (January 6-9). The prices and availability of the gaming monitors will be revealed during local launch events in the coming weeks.</p>.Google activates Emergency Location Service for Android phones in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>