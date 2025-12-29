Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Android 16: CMF rolls out NothingOS 4.0 to eligible phones

Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 update brings several new features, including Extra Dark Mode, new widgets, smoother animations and privacy features.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
NothingOS 4.0

NothingOS 4.0

Credit: Nothing Inc.

CMF Phone 1.

CMF Phone 1.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 08:54 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidNothingAndroid UpdateHow toNothing IncCMF by NothingCMFNothingOS

Follow us on :

Follow Us