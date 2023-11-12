Deepavali 2023: Tips on how to get best photos on iPhone this festival of lights

Deepavali (Diwali) festival marks Lord Ram’s win over demon Ravana. And to celebrate the return of the victorious Lord Ram to Ayodhya, people burst crackers in joy.
This is one of many folklores followed around the country. Down South and other parts of India, people celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi. It is day Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura and saved almost 16,000 gopis (female cowherds).
But, the customary celebration is same. During the festival, it’s a tradition to decorate the house with deepas/diyas(earthen lamps) to symbolically represent the win of good over the evil darkness.
Family members who have come to the native home for the holidays would like to capture the moments and it’s very difficult to carry around a bulky DSLR camera. Now, the smartphones have become good with photography. Most people prefer to capture photos in their phones and iPhones are great in getting low-light images with sharp and clear details in the night. But, there are techniques and features in iPhones, which many are not aware.
We have a couple of experts to help us the get the perfect photos of the cute lamps and colourful night sky.
Use all the available light to your advantage:
“Diwali (Deepavali) is all about lighting, so make the most of it. Take advantage of the beautifully lit diyas, candles, and decorative lights, and play around with them by using them in the foreground or background to create silhouettes. These natural and artificial light sources can create a warm and festive atmosphere, which can further be enhanced with the in camera tone filters. Avoid using the flash on your phone as it can be too harsh and may wash out the colours. Instead, rely on available light sources,” said Mohit Varu, renowned Mumbai-based photography expert.
Also, while taking portraits, ensure the candles and lights are in the background and this will create a beautiful bokeh effect by the iPhone.
If you own the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can get great photos in the macro mode and portrait modes.
“The joy of a great Diwali photo lies in the way our families enjoy these moments: in groups, with friends, with loved ones, and as individuals. For all of these varied expressions of the festival, iPhone 15 Pro’s multiple lenses come in handy. This year, iPhone Pro packs in the equivalent of 7 lenses, from a macro lens to shoot details of my decor all the way to a beautiful ultra wide for those grand family portraits. Of special interest to me is the 5x tetraprism telephoto lens on iPhone 15 Pro Max: it’s sharp, and delivers beautiful photos in low light,”said Joshua Karthik.
Shot on Apple iPhone
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On iPhone 15 Pro models, users need not always have to depend on Portrait mode for blur effect. Thanks to LiDAR sensors, the triple camera module adds depth of field to create natural bokeh effect behind the human’s face.
For videos, the latest iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max are the best in the business. Users just have turn on action mode and record it. Even with 5X telephoto zoom, the videos are really stable; none comes close to it in terms of stability and quality.
Also, while bursting big rockets, turn on slo-mo to capture the beautiful sparkling lights in the night sky.
If you are not interested in bursting crackers and socialising during the festival, it’s alright, there is fine line up of fresh new content on Apple TV+.
Prehistoric Planet: It is the award-winning natural history event series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”). Guess what? It is narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough.
It takes back the viewers millions of years back and how the planet was ruled dinosaurs and other big animals. Based on latest discoveries, it shows new dinosaurs, new habitats and how they lived on the planet.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: This animated TV series is based on the internationally bestselling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy. It revolves around friendship, kindness and courage. It features Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander (“The White Lotus”) as The Mole, SAG Award winner Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.
The Luck: The animated TV series centers around the story of Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. When she ages out of foster care and discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Simon Pegg (of Mission: Impossible, ‘Ice Age,’ ‘Star Trek Beyond fame) provides the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.
Jane: It is new 10-episode series takes Dr. Jane Goodall. It is a great watch for kids and families. Ava Louise Murchison (Reacher) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (Shameless), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall.
Big Beasts: It is a new docuseries narrated by Tom Hiddleston (Loki of Thor movie franchise fame). Filmed over four and a half years across 17 countries, the series offers us insightful aspects of our planet’s biggest giants. The ‘Big Beasts’ features gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippopotamus, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear.
