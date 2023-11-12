Deepavali 2023: Tips on how to get best photos on iPhone this festival of lights

Deepavali (Diwali) festival marks Lord Ram’s win over demon Ravana. And to celebrate the return of the victorious Lord Ram to Ayodhya, people burst crackers in joy.

This is one of many folklores followed around the country. Down South and other parts of India, people celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi. It is day Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura and saved almost 16,000 gopis (female cowherds).

But, the customary celebration is same. During the festival, it’s a tradition to decorate the house with deepas/diyas(earthen lamps) to symbolically represent the win of good over the evil darkness.

Family members who have come to the native home for the holidays would like to capture the moments and it’s very difficult to carry around a bulky DSLR camera. Now, the smartphones have become good with photography. Most people prefer to capture photos in their phones and iPhones are great in getting low-light images with sharp and clear details in the night. But, there are techniques and features in iPhones, which many are not aware.

We have a couple of experts to help us the get the perfect photos of the cute lamps and colourful night sky.

Use all the available light to your advantage:

“Diwali (Deepavali) is all about lighting, so make the most of it. Take advantage of the beautifully lit diyas, candles, and decorative lights, and play around with them by using them in the foreground or background to create silhouettes. These natural and artificial light sources can create a warm and festive atmosphere, which can further be enhanced with the in camera tone filters. Avoid using the flash on your phone as it can be too harsh and may wash out the colours. Instead, rely on available light sources,” said Mohit Varu, renowned Mumbai-based photography expert.

Also, while taking portraits, ensure the candles and lights are in the background and this will create a beautiful bokeh effect by the iPhone.

If you own the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can get great photos in the macro mode and portrait modes.

“The joy of a great Diwali photo lies in the way our families enjoy these moments: in groups, with friends, with loved ones, and as individuals. For all of these varied expressions of the festival, iPhone 15 Pro’s multiple lenses come in handy. This year, iPhone Pro packs in the equivalent of 7 lenses, from a macro lens to shoot details of my decor all the way to a beautiful ultra wide for those grand family portraits. Of special interest to me is the 5x tetraprism telephoto lens on iPhone 15 Pro Max: it’s sharp, and delivers beautiful photos in low light,”said Joshua Karthik.