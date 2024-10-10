Dyson launches WashG1 wet cleaner in India

<p>Dyson, earlier this year in May, unveiled WashG1, the company's first dedicated wet cleaner.</p><p>Now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dyson">Dyson</a> WashG1 has finally hit stores in India. It boasts hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to remove wet and dry debris in one go. It is capable of automatically separating the liquid and particulate matter into dedicated containers docked on the handle, just above the cleaner motor.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/dyson-unveils-washg1-wet-floor-cleaner-3022215">Dyson WashG1</a> also features two rollers and comes with highly absorbent microfibres (64,800 filaments per cm.sq.) With the combination of microfibres and continuous application of water via hydration points, the cleaner absorbs the liquid, whilst the dry dirt is sucked simultaneously.</p>.Dyson OnTrac review: Solid premium headphones.<p>Two individually powered rollers counter-rotate and the pulse pump distributes water evenly across 26 precisely positioned hydration points across the length of the roller.</p><p>The rollers span the full width of the cleaner head to allow for edge-to-edge cleaning, right to the corners.</p>.<p>The liquid container has one one-litre capacity and is enough to clean around 290.sq.m (approx. 3121.53 sq. ft) space of the house.</p><p>The dirty water is extracted from the rollers by durable extraction plates, and the secondary nylon-bristled inner brush bars remove dirt and debris from the microfibre rollers, flicking it straight into a removable debris tray.</p><p>Depending on the type of liquid spill, the user can control hydration levels- low, medium and high. It is similar to the Dyson's dry vacuum cleaners (they come with three modes-Auto, Eco and Boost). It costs Rs 64,900 in India.</p>.Dyson's Augmented Reality tool CleanTrace makes cleaning a fun activity.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>