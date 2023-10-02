Explained | 'AI anxiety' is on the rise--Here's how to manage it

Simone Grassini, one of the researchers of the new study and a psychologist at Norway’s University of Bergen, is quick to point out that “performing one specific task that is related to creative behavior doesn’t automatically translate to ‘AI can do creative jobs.’” The current technology is not truly producing new things but rather imitating or simulating what people can do, Grassini says. AI’s “cognitive architecture and our cognitive architecture are substantially different.” In the study, it’s possible the AI won high creativity ratings because its answers simply copied verbatim parts of a human creation contained somewhere in its training set, he explains. The AI was also competing against human volunteers who had no particular motivation to excel at their creative task and had never necessarily completed such an assignment before. Participants were recruited online and paid only about $2.50 for an estimated 13 minutes of work.