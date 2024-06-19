Explained | How to help your smartphone survive a heatwave

Industry-wide data is hard to come by, but Asurion — a US firm that provides phone insurance services and runs about 700 smartphone repair stores — observed nearly 15 per cent more battery-related issues during last year’s record hot summer compared to the rest of 2023. As this summer shapes up to be even hotter, here’s what you need to know about keeping your smartphone cool, calm and collected.

When do smartphones start to overheat?

Pretty much everything you do with your handset creates heat, and since smartphones can’t sweat like humans, that heat builds up. When temperatures outside are also high, it doesn’t take long for a phone’s temperature to rise significantly. During last year’s heat wave in Europe, for example, temperatures topping 45°C (115°F) killed a number of mobile phones on the Italian island of Sardinia.

“It’s only once you get to an ambient temperature of 110°F or higher, or when the device is exposed to direct sunlight on a very hot day, where the vast majority of phones will begin to run into issues,” says Tom Paton, founder of Green Smartphones, an online phone-comparison platform.

That kind of heat is becoming more common as global temperatures rise. May marked the Earth’s 12th consecutive month of record-breaking temperatures, and included heat waves in India, Thailand and Egypt. In the US, a heat dome building over the mid-Atlantic is expected to break temperature records this week.

How do you know if your phone is in distress?

Most smartphones warn users about imminent overheating. Third-party apps such as AIDA64 (for Android and iOS) and Cooling Master (Android) can also monitor real-time phone temperatures. Paton applies a more basic rule of thumb: If your phone gets uncomfortable to hold, it’s beginning to overheat.