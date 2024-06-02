Gadgets Weekly: Lava Yuva 5G, Motorola Moto G04s and more

The new Lava phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720p) 2.5D curved display, and supports 90Hz refresh rate.

It also features triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for the microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a type-c port.

The Yuva 5G houses a 6nm Unisoc T750 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, Android 13 OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module--50MP + 2MP depth with LED flash on the back, an 8MP sensor on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

It comes in two colours-- Mystic Green and Mystic Blue. It is available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 9,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively.