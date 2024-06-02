Gadgets Weekly: Lava Yuva 5G, Motorola Moto G04s and more

Technology companies Motorola, Lava International Ltd, Realme, Epson, BenQ and others launched smartphones, computer monitor, printers, smartphones, and more this week (May 27-June 2, 2024).
Lava Yuva 5G series.
Photo Credit: Lava International Ltd.
The new Lava phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720p) 2.5D curved display, and supports 90Hz refresh rate.
It also features triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for the microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a type-c port.
The Yuva 5G houses a 6nm Unisoc T750 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, Android 13 OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module--50MP + 2MP depth with LED flash on the back, an 8MP sensor on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.
It comes in two colours-- Mystic Green and Mystic Blue. It is available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 9,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively.
Motorola Moto G04s series.
Credit: Motorola India
The new Moto G04s comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720p), 90Hz refresh rate, up to 537 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield.
It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card) and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Motorola phone houses 12nm class 1.6GHz Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU, Android 14-based My UX OS, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), main 50MP (with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) with LED flash, 5MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.
The Moto G04s comes in four colours-- Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange-- for Rs 6,999.
Realme Narzo N65 5G series.
Photo Credit: Realme India
It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (1604 x 720p) screen with dynamic refresh rate (50Hz-120Hz) dynamic refresh rate, offering up to 625 nits peak brightness.
The new Realme phone also features an IP54 dust-and-water-resistant rating, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM+ nano SIM or microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, a speaker and a type-c port.
The Narzo N65 comes with 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB) with microSD, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.
It also boasts 50MP (f/1.8 aperture, Samsung JN1 sensor) with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front camera (with OmniVision OV08D10 sensor, f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calling.
Realme Narzo M65 5G comes in two colours-- amber gold and deep green. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--- for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively. For a limited time, the company will be offering a Rs 1,000 discount.
Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition.
Credit: Nothing India
Phone (2a) Special Edition retains the see-through design language of the original Phone series, but what makes it distinct is the presence of three vibrant colours red, yellow and blue with a white back panel. All the previous Nothing products have been in monochrome and only recently, the company began to offer its products in more colours.
The colour Red has been used in the right earbud of all Nothing audio products, the yellow in the new Ear (a) and most recently, the phone Phone (2a) Blue. Now, all three colours are featured on Phone (2a) Special Edition.
Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition.
Credit: Nothing India
"From its design identity to its collaborative approach with the Nothing community, transparency lives at the brand’s core. The idea is to distil things down to their most basic, yet beautiful form. The Nothing Industrial Design Team in King’s Cross, London has applied this notion to colour to highlight red, yellow and blue for a unique new colourway," said the company.
The Phone (2a) Special Edition is available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs 27,999.
Sony ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones.
Credit: Sony India
Sony says the new ECM-W3 wireless microphone is an ideal gadget for interviews and one-on-one conversations and the ECM-W3S microphone is a good option for vloggers and video content creators. It can capture user voices clearly with a focus on delivering a natural organic sound.
The ECM-W3 comes with a receiver and two microphones, whereas the ECM-W3S features one receiver and one microphone.
In addition to Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe compatibility with Sony cameras, it supports USB Type-C terminal and 3.5mm audio output which enables connections with a range of devices equipped with USB terminal and 3.5mm audio input such as cameras, smartphones, and PC etc.
The ECM-W3 wireless microphone costs Rs 39,990 and the ECM-W35 is priced Rs 32,990 in India.
Epson EcoTank M1050 (left) and M2050 Monochrome Eco Tank Printer (right).
Credit: Epson India
Key features of the newly launched Mono Single & Multi-function EcoTank printers:
--Low Cost Monochrome (B/W) printing
--Water resistant pigment ink with high yield of up to 6,000 pages
--Easy refill ink bottles
--Low power consumption. Runs on a basic UPS
--Support Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity
--Easy operation with Epson Smart Panel
--Compact Design
--Replaceable Maintenance Box reduces downtime
--Rear feeding printer with input tray capacity of 100 A4 sheets which supports thicker media like legal paper.
--1-year warranty or 50,000 pages, whichever comes first (inclusive of printhead)
--Powered by Epson Heat-Free Technology
Epson M2050 Monochrome Eco Tank Printer cost Rs 19,499 and the EcoTank M1050 is priced Rs 14,499.
BenQ SW242Q Monitor.
Photo Credit: BenQ
It sports a 24.1-inch 2K (2560 x 1600p) LCD IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It boasts proprietary AQCOLOR technology, which promises colour accuracy with 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB coverage.
It supports the new Palette Master Ultimate software to offer precise and efficient colour calibration. It features a USB-C with 90W Power Delivery. It costs Rs 38,500.
Amazon 4th edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School in India
Photo Credit: Amazon India
Amazon earlier this week invited applications from students to enrol for the fourth edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School.
The programme offers the opportunity for students to improve their skill sets in Machine Learning and technologies from scientists at Amazon.
The free educational course will be conducted over four weekends in July, covering eight modules on key ML topics including Supervised Learning, Deep Neural Networks, Dimensionality Reduction, Unsupervised Learning, Sequential models, Reinforcement learning, Generative AI and LLMs, and Causal Inference with a focus on fostering a strong foundation in both theoretical concepts and practical applications.
Machine Learning Summer School is open to all engineering students enrolled in Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degrees from any recognized institute in India and are expected to graduate in 2025 or 2026. Students will be required to take an assessment, and the top 3000 contestants will then be enrolled in ML Summer School. The registration page (here) will open on May 31 and close on June 21.
Sony offers discount on PS 5 slim sreies.
Photo Credit: Sony India
As part of the 'Day of Play' promotional offer, Sony is offering lucrative discounts on PS5 (slim models), DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2 & select PS5 and PS4 game titles for a limited period.
Sony offers discount on consoles and gaming titles.
This offer can be availed across Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers.
LG Magnit all-in-one micro-LED display.
Photo Credit: LG India
It boasts Micro Pixel Pitch Technology, which promises crystal-clear images with advanced LED chips for precise detail and colour accuracy.
With the Chip Transfer and Surface Treatment Technology, new The LAAA series display modules offer colour uniformity and reduce distortion across wide viewing angles. And, the Black Coating Technology provides deep, rich blacks, ideal for high-contrast content. The AI-powered Alpha 7 Intelligent processor helps in producing life-like realistic and vivid images on the display.
The company also showcased new display panels-- CreateBoard, 110-inch Smart UHD Large Screen Signage Display, LG Pro: Centric Hotel TVs, and Widescreen all-in-one LED display.
Microsoft 365 Copilot comes integrated with all Microsoft Office suite of productivity apps.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Redmond-based technology major earlier in the week announced that Microsoft 365's Copilot AI bot supports several Indian languages.
This will help small businesses, students, and professionals who prefer using their native languages to work on preparing Word documents, PowerPoint presentations for office projects and more.
Here is a full list of Indian languages supported by Microsoft Copilot AI-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Urdu, Odia, Assamese, Maithili, Santali, Kashmiri, Konkani, Sindhi, Dogri, Manipuri and Bodo.
