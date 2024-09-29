Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy M15 Prime Edition and more

The new Galaxy M15 Prime sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340p) Infinity-V Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card) and a type-c port.

It houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based OneUI 6, 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capability.

It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP camera (with f/1.8) + 5MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It has a 13MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Samsung's latest Galaxy M15 Prime Edition comes in three colours-- blue topaz, celestial blue and stone grey. It is available in three variants-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,499, Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively.