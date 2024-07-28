Gadgets Weekly: Western Digital HDD portable storage and more

Technology companies Western Digital, Samsung and others launched computer accessories, air conditioners, and more this week (July 22-28, 2024).
WD My Passport portable storage series.
The new WD My Passport hard drive series comes in a 2.55-inch case with 6TB storage, making it the world’s highest storage capacity.
It comes with USB-C technology and a modern slim form factor with a metal-finish design. It offers password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption, which promises comprehensive protection of the content. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colours to suit any style.
The 6TB WD My Passport retails for Rs 15,499. The 6TB WD My Passport (with USB-C) costs Rs 15,999. The WD Elements 6TB retails for Rs 15,299.
Western Digital also launched new SanDisk Professional’s G-DRIVE series ArmorATD drive.
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD storage drive.
The new rugged storage drive boasts shock-resistant rating, IP54 rain and dust, and crush resistance to help protect valuable footage from out in the wild to back in the studio.
It offers 6TB storage and comes in handy for professional photographers to shoot videos and photos of wildlife in forests with extreme weather conditions. It costs Rs 20,999.
Samsung's new Wind-Free ACs.
The company is launching three variants-- 360-degree Chilled Water Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW), 4-Way Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW) and 360-degree Chilled Water Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW)--under Chilled Water Indoor category.
They feature Wind-Free and 360-degree Bladeless technology in a Chilled Water-based Cassette design to deliver a superior cooling experience without the discomfort of direct cold blown towards the user.
The WindFree cooling technology gently disperses cool air up to 15,000 micro-air holes at a wind speed of 0.15m/sec. In addition, the advanced airflow system cools rooms faster while operating quietly, generating only 24 dB(A) of sound at its lowest level, akin to a whisper, making it ideal for bedrooms, studies, and baby rooms.
The new fan coil unit WindFree ACs are connected to a Central Chilled Water System using water pipes and associated valves.
These Hydronic Fan Coil Units circulate hot or cold water through coils to heat or cool large spaces. These units can be used with Samsung Air-cooled Chillers or any third-party air-cooled and water-cooled chillers.
The new features an innovative circular design that disperses air uniformly in all directions without cold drafts. With no blades to block the airflow, it also expels up to 25 per cent more air and spreads it farther.
It offers superior cooling performance with a large blade design that directs air precisely to chosen spots, preventing air from dispersing. The new Samsung ACs' price starts at Rs 35,000 for the smallest capacity unit.
Panasonic door phones.
Panasonic earlier this week launched a new line of door phones-- VL-VA514, VL-SA74, VL-SA611, VL-SA72, and VL-SA71.
It hands-free video intercom for effortless communication with visitors, a high-definition door camera with 2MP resolution for crystal-clear video quality, and a weatherproof (IP65) and vandal-proof (IK10) design ensuring durability in all environments.
They support smart integration with home systems and offer remote access via a mobile app for monitoring and control. The prices will be revealed during local launch events.
Reliance Jio logo.
The JioThings smart digital cluster is based on AvniOS, an AOSP-based operating system and with a strong MediaTek chipset, it can deliver real-time data analytics, customisable interfaces, voice recognition for effortless control.
It is a comprehensive Cluster OS for seamless integration with Vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and Smart Battery Management System optimized for EVs.
McAfee Security app for Samsung Galaxy phones.
Samsung phones get a special anti-malware security app. Called McAfee Security app, it comes with McAfee Scam Protection, which is run by patented AI technology. It can automatically identify and alert the device owner if it detects a dangerous URL in the text messages. It also proactively blocks risky sites if the user accidentally clicks on a scam link in a text, email, social media post, and more.
Initially, it will be available to Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy Z Fold6. McAfee Security can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store application.
Asteria Aerospace.
The SkyDeck Platform is a self-service SaaS solution for businesses to streamline drone data management.
For industries such as GIS, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture, SkyDeck offers advanced tools and analytics to harness drone data for transforming sites and critical assets digitally.
The cloud platform promises secure, centralized drone data management with intuitive visualization, collaboration, and reporting tools for streamlined site inspections and monitoring.
SkyDeck can also offer industry-specific AI models that can swiftly analyse aerial data, facilitating proactive decision-making and advancing industry excellence.