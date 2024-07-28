Gadgets Weekly: Western Digital HDD portable storage and more

The company is launching three variants-- 360-degree Chilled Water Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW), 4-Way Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW) and 360-degree Chilled Water Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW)--under Chilled Water Indoor category.

They feature Wind-Free and 360-degree Bladeless technology in a Chilled Water-based Cassette design to deliver a superior cooling experience without the discomfort of direct cold blown towards the user.

The WindFree cooling technology gently disperses cool air up to 15,000 micro-air holes at a wind speed of 0.15m/sec. In addition, the advanced airflow system cools rooms faster while operating quietly, generating only 24 dB(A) of sound at its lowest level, akin to a whisper, making it ideal for bedrooms, studies, and baby rooms.

The new fan coil unit WindFree ACs are connected to a Central Chilled Water System using water pipes and associated valves.

These Hydronic Fan Coil Units circulate hot or cold water through coils to heat or cool large spaces. These units can be used with Samsung Air-cooled Chillers or any third-party air-cooled and water-cooled chillers.

The new features an innovative circular design that disperses air uniformly in all directions without cold drafts. With no blades to block the airflow, it also expels up to 25 per cent more air and spreads it farther.

It offers superior cooling performance with a large blade design that directs air precisely to chosen spots, preventing air from dispersing. The new Samsung ACs' price starts at Rs 35,000 for the smallest capacity unit.