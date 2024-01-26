Apple allows app side-loading from third-party stores in EU, but warns of user privacy risks

Last November (2023), the European Union passed the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) that makes it mandatory for technology companies particularly smartphone makers and Operation System platform owners to offer more freedom to customers to install apps from third-party digital marketplaces other than the official app store.

In this case, the most affected party was Apple. It had March 7, 2024, as the deadline to adhere to the DMA.

Now, the Cupertino-based company has agreed to incorporate a provision for iPhone owners to download apps directly from official websites owned by app developers and other online platforms.

It has to be noted that the Apple App Store is by far the most secure online store to install apps.

There is a strong reason for Apple to restrict people from downloading apps directly from websites and other third-party app stores, as there is a high risk of malware-laced apps getting into phones.

Thanks to the robust security screening process, there is almost no chance of malware-laced apps entering the iOS ecosystem, unless the iPhone is jailbroken (running custom iOS).