Apple allows app side-loading from third-party stores in EU, but warns of user privacy risks

Last November (2023), the European Union passed the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) that makes it mandatory for technology companies particularly smartphone makers and Operation System platform owners to offer more freedom to customers to install apps from third-party digital marketplaces other than the official app store.
In this case, the most affected party was Apple. It had March 7, 2024, as the deadline to adhere to the DMA.
Now, the Cupertino-based company has agreed to incorporate a provision for iPhone owners to download apps directly from official websites owned by app developers and other online platforms.
It has to be noted that the Apple App Store is by far the most secure online store to install apps.
There is a strong reason for Apple to restrict people from downloading apps directly from websites and other third-party app stores, as there is a high risk of malware-laced apps getting into phones.
Thanks to the robust security screening process, there is almost no chance of malware-laced apps entering the iOS ecosystem, unless the iPhone is jailbroken (running custom iOS).
Android ecosystem, which allows sideloading APK (Android Package Kits), every year registers, thousands of reports of malware. Millions of people globally have lost money and some have fallen victim to illegal tracking as well.
Yes, iPhones too face targeted attacks, but the numbers are very very low compared to other platforms.
Now, despite the new challenges that may emerge due to DMA, Apple, to protect iPhone owners, is introducing Notarization for iOS apps, authorization for marketplace developers, and disclosures on alternative payments. This will ensure iPhone owners are fully aware of the consequences of installing apps from third-party online marketplaces and payment options.
However, Apple will not offer a full guarantee of user privacy protection if the apps are downloaded from places other than the official app store.
"The changes we’re announcing today comply with the Digital Markets Act’s requirements in the European Union while helping to protect EU users from the unavoidable increased privacy and security threats this regulation brings. Our priority remains creating the best, most secure possible experience for our users in the EU and around the world. Developers can now learn about the new tools and terms available for alternative app distribution and alternative payment processing, new capabilities for alternative browser engines and contactless payments, and more. Importantly, developers can choose to remain on the same business terms in place today if they prefer,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.
The new changes and capabilities (to side-load apps) will become available to users in the 27 EU countries beginning in March 2024. Apple has begun testing it with iOS 17.4 beta and is now available for developers and customers in Europe.
Apple will also be releasing new guidelines for European customers detailing how the new user experience will be and best practices for approaching new risks associated with downloading apps and processing payments outside of the App Store.
