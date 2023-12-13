Apple App Store: Top apps and games of 2023

Apple's editorial team earlier in the month picked the App Store Awards 2023 winners. Now, it has released the list of popular apps and games used by iPhone and iPad owners in India.
The chart covers the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games.
In the top free apps category, WhatsApp Messenger came on top followed by Instagram and YouTube. JioCinema and Google rounded off the top five.
Top iPhone free and paid apps on App Store.
Credit: Apple
In the paid iPhone app segment, DSLR Camera, pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro, and Slow Shutter Cam were the top three choices for the device owners. The Forest: Focus for Productivity and FlipClock + came in in the fourth and fifth positions.
Top iPhone free and paid games on App Store.
Credit: Apple
In the iPad category, OTT apps such as JioCinema, YouTube, Hotstar, and Netflix were the top choices among device owners.
Top iPad Free and Paid Apps 2023
Credit: Apple
In the paid app segment, creative productivity tools such as Procreate, LumaFusion, and Nomad Sculpt topped the chart.
Top iPad Free and Paid Games 2023
When it came to free gaming apps, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Ludo King, and Subway Surfers were the top three choices among both iPhone and iPad users.
Top games on Apple Arcade.
Credit: Apple
On Apple Arcade, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, Angry Birds Reloaded, Getting Over It+, and Gear.Club Stradale were the most popular games among the device owners in India.
