<p>Apple earlier this week launched the all-new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-a19-powered-iphone-17-17-air-17-pro-series-launched-india-price-and-availability-details-3720388">iPhone Air, iPhone 17, 17 Pro</a> models, along with the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 series.</p><p>Now, the new iPhones are up for pre-order in India. The iPhone Air will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting with 256GB storage, as well as 512GB and 1TB options— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.</p><p>The standard iPhone 17 is available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black. And, it comes in two storage options--256GB and 512GB -- for Rs 82,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are available in three colours--deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. The 17 Pro comes in three storage options-- 256 GB at Rs 1,34,900, 512 GB at Rs 1,54,900, and 1 TB at Rs 1,74,900.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in three storage options-- 512GB at Rs 1,49,900, 1TB at Rs 1, 89,900 and 2TB for Rs 2,29,900.</p><p>The iPhone Air takes inspiration from the iconic MacBook Air. It measures just 5.6mm in thickness and weighs just 165g, but comes with a highly durable casing made of aerospace-grade titanium.</p>.<p>However, due to the design limitation, Apple has removed the physical SIM slot. The iPhone Air series comes with an e-SIM-only model.</p><p>Also, to overcome the loss of space for battery, Apple is said to be using a new advanced high-energy-density battery cell and ensure the device lasts a full day under normal usage.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max come with an aerospace-grade aluminium-based enclosure and also feature an all-new camera module on the back with big sensors.</p>.<p>The iPhone Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max come with A19 Pro chipset, which promises faster and improved performance over the predecessors.</p><p>The standard iPhone 17 retains the key design elements of the iPhone 16, but comes with a bigger 6.3-inch display and is powered A19 chipset.</p><p>All the new iPhones feature the ProMotion display panel in the standard iPhone 17 series. Also, all four variants boast of anti-reflective coating, Super Retina XDR display panel and come with pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi).</p>.<p>Also, all four new iPhone models boast an all-new 18MP centre-stage FaceTime camera. It supports a wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail. Users can also capture photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically. For group selfies, Centre Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. The Centre Stage front camera also enables ultra-stabilised video in 4K HDR, and users can now record on the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual Capture mode.</p>.<p>The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max house- all-new triple-camera module— 48MP Fusion Main sensor, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide lens and a 48MP Fusion Telephoto lens with LED flash. It can capture HDR photos, support portrait, macro mode, ProRes video recording, and spatial videos for Vision Pro.</p><p>Whereas the iPhone Air features a 48MP Fusion camera system and is capable of capturing 4K videos. Whereas the regular iPhone 17 sports a dual camera— 48MP Fusion Main and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide sensor- with LED flash. It can support macro mode, HDR, Portrait Lighting, spatial videos and more.</p><p>The Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE (3rd Gen) are also available for pre-order in India with prices starting at Rs 46,900, Rs 89,900 and Rs 25,900, respectively.</p><p>The new premium Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 come with big upgrades in terms of longer battery life and new health features including Hypertension detection and Sleep score, along with WatchOS 26, which also brings a boatload of fitness features.</p> <p>The new AirPods Pro 3 is also available for pre-order in India for Rs 25,900. The new Apple smart wearable comes in a new design with a compact form factor. It is a bit smaller than the predecessor. But it will be able to fit more comfortably on more people with different ear sizes than before. Also, AirPods feature foam-infused ear tips that now come in five sizes — including a new XXS size.</p>.<p>It has an in-ear design and features IP57 water splash resistant certification, a first for any AirPods to date.</p><p>Another first we see in the AirPods Pro 3 is Apple’s smallest custom-built heart rate sensor. It houses a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that shines invisible infrared light pulsed at 256 times per second to measure light absorption in blood flow. Combined with sensor fusion from the AirPods Pro accelerometers, gyroscope, GPS, and a new on-device AI model on iPhone, users can perform up to 50 different workout types, track their heart rate and calories burned, close their Move ring, and earn awards in the Fitness app.</p>.<p>Further, the new AirPods 3 support Live Translation. Initially, it will be able to translate in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish in real-time. Later, it will support four more languages— Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese by the end of the year.</p><p>It also comes with improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities thanks to ultra-low noise microphones and advanced computational audio, which, combined with new foam-infused ear tips, promise to deliver greater passive noise isolation.</p><p>It also comes with a bigger battery and will be able to deliver eight hours of audio playback with ANC on. </p><p>All the devices will hit stores worldwide, including in India, next week on September 19</p>