Apple iPhone Air, 17, 17 Pro series up for pre-order in India

Besides the new iPhone Air, iPhone 17, 17 Pro series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, SE 3 and the AirPods Pro 3 are slated to hit stores in India next week on September 19.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 14:56 IST
Apple iPhone 17 Air.

Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 17 Pro series.

Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 17.

Credit: Apple

Key features of the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone Air series.

Credit: Apple

Key features of Apple iPhone 17.

Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 11 support hypertension detection and sleep score.

Credit: Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 3.

Credit: Apple

Key feature of Apple AirPods Pro 3.

Credit: AppleAp

Published 12 September 2025, 14:56 IST
