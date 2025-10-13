<p>Last month, Apple launched the all-new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-a19-powered-iphone-17-17-air-17-pro-series-launched-india-price-and-availability-details-3720388">iPhone Air, iPhone 17, 17 Pro</a>, along with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-airpods-pro-3-key-features-india-price-and-availability-details-3720231">AirPods Pro 3</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-watch-ultra-3-watch-series-11-se-3-announced-india-price-and-availability-details-3720294">Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3 and Watch Series 11</a>. Now, the Cupertino-based technology major is reportedly planning to bring more high-tech gadgets later this month.</p><p>Citing reliable sources, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-10-12/inside-apple-s-glasses-pivot-when-apple-is-launching-m5-macbook-pro-ipad-pro">revealed</a> Apple is expected to unveil three new devices-- iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, along with new Vision Pro.</p><p>Unlike last month, Apple will not host an in-person event. Instead, the company would share just the press note with the media detailing the product, its price and the availability details. Gurman has the most accurate track record related to Apple products, and this is likely to turn true.</p>.Google launches Gemini Enterprise AI platform for business worldwide.<p>The company is expected to first reveal the iPad Pro. It is said to be an incremental upgrade. The ultra-premium tablet will retain super slim design elements of the predecessor, but will come with the latest M5 series silicon, promising faster and power-efficient performance.</p><p>Also, the new MacBook Pro, which is expected to come with a 14-inch screen, will feature the M5 series chipset. It will be able to support such as high-resolution video editing, software code testing and other heavy-duty tasks with smoother performance and longer battery life.</p>.Apple's latest ad 'No Sweat' highlights powerful M4 silicon of MacBook Pro .<p>Even the Vision Pro is said to be an incremental upgrade with no major design changes over the original model. It will also come with an M5 chipset and be able to deliver an enhanced immersive viewing experience.</p>.Apple Watch SE 3 review: Packed with features that matter for youth.<p>And, it may come with a dual-knit strap, which promises to offer a more comfortable fit with better weight distribution over the head and will ensure the Vision Pro doesn't feel too heavy while wearing it for long sessions.</p><p>In a related development, Apple has good response to the latest iPhone models, particularly the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 models. The momentum will continue as major markets around the globe, including India and the US head towards the festive season this month-end.</p>.Apple iPhone Air Review: Ultra-light phone packed with Pro power.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>