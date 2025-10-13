Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Apple to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro with M5 silicon this month: Report

The new M5 series chipset promises faster and power efficient performance in new Apple devices.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 14:34 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechMacbookMacBook ProVision ProApple M SiliconiPad ProComputersApple iPadApple Siliconpersonal computerPCMacBooks

Follow us on :

Follow Us