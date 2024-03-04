Apple unveils all-new MacBook Air with M3 processor

Apple on Monday (March 4) announced the new generation Macbook Air series with M3 silicon.
The company is offering MacBook Air in two screen sizes-- 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch. They come in a super slim design with a thickness of just around 12mm (when closed), almost half an inch.
They feature a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits peak brightness and support one billion colours.
Also, the lid of the new MacBook is made of aluminium and comes with a MagSafe charging port and two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed.
The new Apple MacBook Air is eco-friendly too. The device has 50 per cent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled aluminium in the enclosure, and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.
Even copper used in the main logic board is 100 per cent recycled, a first for a Mac. The device is also free of mercury, brominated flame retardants, and PVC.
The latest Apple PC boasts a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and supports new Wi-Fi 6E, promising double the wireless internet speed compared to the previous iteration.
With M3 silicon, the new MacBook Air can deliver 30 per cent faster and more efficient performance compared to the M2 silicon-based predecessor.
Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Air 2024 series.
Photo Credit: Apple India
Compared to a PC laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, MacBook Air can deliver up to 2x faster performance, up to 50 per cent faster web browsing, and up to 40 per cent longer battery life.
Also, M3 comes paired with a faster and more efficient 16-core Neural Engine, along with accelerators in the CPU and GPU to boost on-device machine learning to enhance productivity and creative activities such as video editing and digital artworks.
The devices can last up to 18 hours under normal usage.Apple is offering the MacBook Air with up to 2TB storage and up to 24GB RAM options.
The new 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 1,14,900. With education plans, students and teachers can get it for as low as Rs 1,04,900.
The 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 1,34,900. With the education plan, it can purchased for Rs 1,24,900.
Both the MacBook Air variants will be available in four colour options- midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey.
Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Air series on Apple online store and select authorised retail stores in India. And, the device will hit stores later this week on March 8.
