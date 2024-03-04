Apple unveils all-new MacBook Air with M3 processor

Apple on Monday (March 4) announced the new generation Macbook Air series with M3 silicon.

The company is offering MacBook Air in two screen sizes-- 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch. They come in a super slim design with a thickness of just around 12mm (when closed), almost half an inch.

They feature a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits peak brightness and support one billion colours.

Also, the lid of the new MacBook is made of aluminium and comes with a MagSafe charging port and two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed.

The new Apple MacBook Air is eco-friendly too. The device has 50 per cent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled aluminium in the enclosure, and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.