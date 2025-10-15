<p>Amazon's as part of the Great Indian Festival promotional sale, Amazon is offering a lucrative discount on Apple devices in India.</p><p>Among them, the iPhone 13 has received the biggest price drop. During its launch time in 2023, the base model (128GB) used to cost Rs 69,900. Now, it is available for as low as Rs 43,900 on Amazon.</p><p>To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce firm is offering exchange deals with up to Rs 41,900 trade-in a fully working older devices to buy the iPhone 13.</p>.Nano Banana: Advanced image editing tool comes to AI Mode on Google Search app.<p>Though the device is old, it has really good features. It comes with a flat-edge design with a flush display and solid build quality. It features a sturdy aluminium case, and the display is protected by Ceramic Shield. And, it also comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating</p>. <p>It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (2532x1170p) screen with True Tone technology, Wide colour display (P3), Haptic Touch and 1,200 nits max brightness (HDR) and pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi).</p><p>Inside, it is powered by Apple's propreitary A15 Bionic, which houses a 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores. 4-core GPU and a new 16-core Neural Engine.</p>.Apple iPhone 13 review: Packed with features that matter.<p>The iPhone 13 also features two 12MP camera sensors- Wide: ƒ/1.6 and Ultra-Wide: ƒ/2.4-- with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 2x optical zoom out, Digital zoom up to 5x, True Tone flash with Slow Sync and Smart HDR 4 for photos.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera. It is capable of recording up to 4K videos and also supports all six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono) of the Portrait lighting modes.</p>.Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top smartphone deals on Amazon.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>