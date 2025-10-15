Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Apple's iPhone 13 is now available at its lowest price on Amazon

To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce firm is offering exchange deals with up to Rs 41,900 trade-in a fully working older devices to buy the iPhone 13.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 08:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 08:12 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechAmazoniPhoneGreat Indian FestivalGreat Indian Sale

Follow us on :

Follow Us