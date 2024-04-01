JOIN US
Hometechnologygadgets

April 2024: List of smartphones launching in India this month

OnePlus, Motorola and others are scheduled to unveil a new line of smartphones in wide range of price bands in April in India.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 00:30 IST

In March 2024, Nothing, Samsung, Vivo and others launched Phone (2a), Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, T3 series and more in India.

This month, OnePlus, Motorola and others are scheduled to unveil a new line of smartphones in wide range of price bands in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

The new Nord CE 4 series.

The new Nord CE 4 series.

Photo Credit: OnePlus India

The company has already confirmed to launch the new Nord CE 4 series on April 1 in India.

It is said to come with a significant upgrade over the predecessor Nord CE 3 in terms of a faster processor, improved camera, and a bigger battery.

It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and a 5,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC 100W charging capability. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The new Edge 50 Pro phone teaser.

The new Edge 50 Pro phone teaser.

Photo Credit: Motorola India/X

It is scheduled to launch on April 3 in India. It is a premium mid-range phone.

The new Motorola device is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a triple-camera module with a 50MP main sensor, and a big battery enough to last a full day under normal usage.

Samsung Galaxy M55

Samsung Galaxy M55

Samsung Galaxy M55

Photo Credit: Samsung Brazil website

In late March, Samsung launched the Galaxy M55 in select regions including Brazil. It has plans to introduce the device in India later this month.

It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 14-based One UI 6.1 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.

It also boasts a triple-camera module-- a 50MP main camera (with Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

Realme GT 5 Pro

[Representational Image]Realme is expected to launch GT 5 Pro series in April in India.[In the Picture: Realme GT 5G with vegan leather-based textured shell on the back]

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

[Representational Image]

Realme is expected to launch GT 5 Pro series in April in India.

[In the Picture: Realme GT 5G with vegan leather-based textured shell on the back]

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Realme is expected to bring a new premium phone GT 5 Pro later this month in India.

It is expected to come with 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI, 16GB RAM LPDDRX5, 1TB storage, triple-camera module-- 50MP main sensor with 50MP telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging speed capability.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

(Published 01 April 2024, 00:30 IST)
Technology NewsDH TechSamsungOnePlusMotorolaRealme

