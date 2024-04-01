April 2024: List of smartphones launching in India this month

The company has already confirmed to launch the new Nord CE 4 series on April 1 in India.

It is said to come with a significant upgrade over the predecessor Nord CE 3 in terms of a faster processor, improved camera, and a bigger battery.

It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and a 5,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC 100W charging capability. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000.