April 2024: List of smartphones launching in India this month

The new Nord CE 4 series.
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
The company has already confirmed to launch the new Nord CE 4 series on April 1 in India.
It is said to come with a significant upgrade over the predecessor Nord CE 3 in terms of a faster processor, improved camera, and a bigger battery.
It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and a 5,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC 100W charging capability. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000.
The new Edge 50 Pro phone teaser.
Photo Credit: Motorola India/X
It is scheduled to launch on April 3 in India. It is a premium mid-range phone.
The new Motorola device is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a triple-camera module with a 50MP main sensor, and a big battery enough to last a full day under normal usage.
Samsung Galaxy M55
Photo Credit: Samsung Brazil website
In late March, Samsung launched the Galaxy M55 in select regions including Brazil. It has plans to introduce the device in India later this month.
It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 14-based One UI 6.1 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.
It also boasts a triple-camera module-- a 50MP main camera (with Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calling.
[Representational Image]
Realme is expected to launch GT 5 Pro series in April in India.
[In the Picture: Realme GT 5G with vegan leather-based textured shell on the back]
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Realme is expected to bring a new premium phone GT 5 Pro later this month in India.
It is expected to come with 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI, 16GB RAM LPDDRX5, 1TB storage, triple-camera module-- 50MP main sensor with 50MP telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging speed capability.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.