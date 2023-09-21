Flipkart to host Nothing's CMF products pre-order sale next week

CMF, a subsidiary of London-based technology firm Nothing has announced to open limited-time pre-order window on Flipkart for customers to book their upcoming new devices next week in India.

CMF's products are said to be budget-friendly compared to the premium Nothing Inc's phones and earbuds.

Initially, it will be launching three products-- Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and GaN charger adaptor. The new smart wearable is touted to be one of few watches to feature a big 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness.

Whereas the Buds Pro will boast Active Noise Cancellation (up to 45 dB) and the GaN charger will support up to 65W charging speed, enough to power devices from zero to 50 per cent in 20 minutes. It will have three ports-- two USB-C and one Type-2A.

Prospective buyers can book any of the devices by depositing Rs 500 on Flipkart. The limited-time blind drop pre-order pass sale goes live on September 25, a day before the official launch.