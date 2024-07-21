Gadgets Weekly: Dyson OnTrac headphones and more

Each ear cushion is said to be crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal. It has multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband to ensure balanced weight distribution. It also boasts a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm which uses 8 microphones, sampling external sound 384,000 times a second. This combines with superior materials and carefully designed internal geometry to cancel up to 40dB of unwanted noise.

With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the Dyson OnTrac will be able to ensure that every note or word is delivered with precision. The headphones can reproduce frequencies from as low as 6 Hertz to as high as 21,000 Hertz, providing deep sub-bass that users can feel, and clear highs at the upper end of the frequency range.