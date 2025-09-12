Menu
Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine

Pixel 10 comes with right balance of features and hardware, without many trade-off compared to Pro model.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 16:18 IST
Google Pixel 10
4/5
  • Pros:

    Top-class gen AI features | Amazing Photography hardware | Improved thermal performance | Reliable Tensor G5 chipset | Really good display | Fantastic build quality | Full day battery life under normal usage | Clean Android experience | Seven years of Android OS updates

  • Cons:

    If fully reliant on cellular network for work all day, the device may last till the evening

Specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield| Processor configuration: Google Tensor G5 with 12GB LPDDR5X and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage | Main Camera: 50MP main sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and an 10.8MP telephoto lens with LED flash| Front camera: 11MP sensor| Battery: 4,970mAh with support for 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging capability | Colours: Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 comes with Car Crash detection and Pixel Satellite SOS emergency features.

Credit: DH Photo / KVN Rohit

Pixel 10's camera samples.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10's camera samples.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 camera sample with ultra-wide angle

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 camera sample with 1X normal.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 camera sample with 2X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 camera sample with 5X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 camera sample with 10X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 camera sample with 20X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Camera Coach feature on Pixel 10 series

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 comes with Gen AI camera features.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 12 September 2025, 16:18 IST
