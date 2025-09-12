Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine

If fully reliant on cellular network for work all day, the device may last till the evening

Top-class gen AI features | Amazing Photography hardware | Improved thermal performance | Reliable Tensor G5 chipset | Really good display | Fantastic build quality | Full day battery life under normal usage | Clean Android experience | Seven years of Android OS updates

Specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield| Processor configuration: Google Tensor G5 with 12GB LPDDR5X and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage | Main Camera: 50MP main sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and an 10.8MP telephoto lens with LED flash| Front camera: 11MP sensor| Battery: 4,970mAh with support for 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging capability | Colours: Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian.