Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 go on sale in India

Last week, Google unveiled the brand new Pixel 8, 8 Pro along with Pixel Watch 2. And now, the devices are now up for sale in India.

The company is offering Pixel 8 in two storages-- 128GB and 256GB -- for Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999-- on exclusively Flipkart in India. It will be available in three colours-- Hazel, Obsidian and Rose.

And, the Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) comes in two shades-- Bay (Blue) and Obsidian-- for Rs 1,06,999 in India.

During the ongoing Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, prospective customers can avail Rs 8,000 discount via select banks and claim an additional exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Pixel 8.

Similarly, buyers can avail Rs 9,000 discount via select banks and claim an additional exchange offer of Rs 4,000 on Pixel 8 Pro.