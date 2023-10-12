Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 go on sale in India

Last week, Google unveiled the brand new Pixel 8, 8 Pro along with Pixel Watch 2. And now, the devices are now up for sale in India.
The company is offering Pixel 8 in two storages-- 128GB and 256GB -- for Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999-- on exclusively Flipkart in India. It will be available in three colours-- Hazel, Obsidian and Rose.
And, the Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) comes in two shades-- Bay (Blue) and Obsidian-- for Rs 1,06,999 in India.
During the ongoing Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, prospective customers can avail Rs 8,000 discount via select banks and claim an additional exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Pixel 8.
Similarly, buyers can avail Rs 9,000 discount via select banks and claim an additional exchange offer of Rs 4,000 on Pixel 8 Pro.
The new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro series.
And, with any purchase of Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, customers can buy a Pixel Watch 2 for Rs 19,999 or a Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999.
If you are planning to buy just the Pixel Watch 2, you shell out Rs 34,999 on Flipkart.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Here's what you should know
The new Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED Super display, supports dynamic refresh rate(1Hz- 120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness and is expected to come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
Also, it comes with a matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame.
The new Pixel 8 Pro series.
It boasts triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/1.3-inch Samsung GN2 sensor, f/1.68, LDAF) + 48MP ultra-wide angle (120-degree field-of-view, f/1.95) + 48MP telephoto lens (5x zoom, 30x digital zoom, f/2.8) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation), and LED flash on the back. On the front, It houses a 10.8MP front camera (with a Samsung 3J1 sensor, supporting a 92.8-degree field-of-view).
The new cameras on the Pixel 8 Pro will be able to get better night-time photos and also support new features such as Best Take. It utilizes all the photos users take to get the photo he/she thought they took. To make that happen, an on-device algorithm creates a blended image from a series of photos to get everyone’s best look. This way, it saves a lot of time to get that best photo in an instant.
The new Pixel 8 Pro series phone.
With the new bigger ultrawide lens, it promises to deliver even better Macro Focus, the telephoto lens captures 56% more light and takes 10x photos at optical quality, and the front-facing camera now has autofocus for the best selfies on a Pixel phone.
Another new feature coming with Pixel 8 Pro is the temperature sensor. It will let the user quickly scan an object to get its temperature.
Other features include 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 25W wireless charging capability too.
The new Pixel 8 series phone.
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED display, supports variable refresh rate (60Hz-120Hz), 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
The Pixel 8 houses a dual-camera module--50MP wide (1/1.3-inch Samsung GN2 sensor, LDAF, f/1.68) + 12MP ultra-wide sensor(125-degree FoV, Sony IMX386 sensor, f/2.2, macro option)-- with OIS, EIS, LED flash on the rear side. And, on the front, it features a 10.8MP front camera (with Samsung 3J1 sensor, supporting 92.8-degree field-of-view).
Google introduces new Pixel 8 series in India.
It comes packed with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging and wireless charging capability too.
Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro feature Google Tensor G3, which not only promises to deliver faster and more efficient performance compared to the predecessor but also enhances on-device machine learning capabilities to power live translations, better and ensure faster and more accurate response from Google Assistant to user queries. And, of course, it will play a critical role in delivering the best results with advanced computational photography editing tools such as magic eraser, audio eraser and more.
Also, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are guaranteed to get seven years of Android update. This means it will get updates(Android 21) up to 2030.
The new Pixel Watch 2 series.
Google India
Pixel Watch 2
It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display in a classic circular dial design and the comes sturdy metal case made of 100 per cent aluminium.
Inside, it houses three new sensors to offer deeper insights into the owner’s health. Working alongside an AI heart rate algorithm, an all-new heart rate sensor with numerous LEDs (25 times more than Pixel Watch 1st gen), can produce a more accurate heart rate reading than ever before.
It is said to be up to 40 per cent more accurate for vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning and rowing. This ensures the user also gets more accurate readings for other important health metrics — from calories burned and Active Zone Minutes to Daily Readiness Score and sleep.
Google Pixel Watch 2 series.
Furthermore, Google has incorporated Fitbit’s Body Response feature into the Pixel Watch 2. It is powered by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. This new sensor can point to possible signs of stress using a machine learning algorithm that incorporates heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature. Google’s skin temperature sensor tracks at night to reveal insights into your sleep and monitors for changes in the owner’s overall wellness.
Pixel Watch 2 also has an on-wrist auto exercise detection for seven workout types so that it can provide proactive reminders for the user to start and stop the workout, making it easier than ever to track the activity.
Other notable features include Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Active Zone Minutes and 40 workout modes.
