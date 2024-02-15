Honor unveils new X9b 5G phone with Choice smart wearables

Honor Tech on Thursday (February 15) launched new line of the products—X9b 5G phone, Choice Earbuds X5, Choice Watch series in India.

The new Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch full HD+(1200 x 2652p) AMOLED 120Hz curved display, supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It also comes with type-c port, dual-SIM slots, in-display fingerprint sensor and IP53 dust and splash resistant certification.

Inside, it houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB LPDD4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 (guaranteed to get Android 14 update soon) and a 5,800mAh battery, 35W charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple-camera module— main 108MP (f/1.75) + 5MP ultra-wide camera(f/2.2, support macro) + 2MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash and 4K video recording capabilities.

On the front, it features 16MP sensor (f/2.45) for selfies and video chatting.