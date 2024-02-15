Honor unveils new X9b 5G phone with Choice smart wearables

Honor Tech on Thursday (February 15) launched new line of the products—X9b 5G phone, Choice Earbuds X5, Choice Watch series in India.
The new Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch full HD+(1200 x 2652p) AMOLED 120Hz curved display, supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It also comes with type-c port, dual-SIM slots, in-display fingerprint sensor and IP53 dust and splash resistant certification.
Inside, it houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB LPDD4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 (guaranteed to get Android 14 update soon) and a 5,800mAh battery, 35W charging capability.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple-camera module— main 108MP (f/1.75) + 5MP ultra-wide camera(f/2.2, support macro) + 2MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash and 4K video recording capabilities.
On the front, it features 16MP sensor (f/2.45) for selfies and video chatting.
Honor X9b series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The USP of the new Honor X9b is the Ultra-Bounce 360-degree Anti-Drop Resistance. It is certified by renowned Switzerland-based SGS and boasts state-of-the art cushioning technology. It also comes shock-absorbing structure and is highly fortified at 10 zones (six faces and four corners) and is capable of surviving accidental drops up to 1.5 meters, even on hard surfaces.
Also, the company is offering free screen replacement for up to 180 days after the purchase. It costs Rs 25,999.
Honor Choice Earbuds X5 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Honor Choice Earbuds X5 come in compact ergonomic design to fit on to the ears comfortably and ensure less irritation while using it for long hours. Also, it features IP52 certification, which means it can survive water splashes too.
It boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and can reduce the outside sound by up to 30Db. It features new ANC algorithm, which combines with an in-ear engineering design and efficiently filtering and minimizing ambient noise. Additionally, these earbuds feature advanced connectivity with Honor AI Space, ensuring seamless switching between two devices. With a full charge, it can last for 35 hours. It costs Rs 1,999.
Honor Choice Watch.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the other hand, the Honor Choice Watch features 1.95-inch AMOLED display boasting a sharp 410 x 502p resolution and supports peak brightness up to 550nits.
It supports SpO₂ monitoring and all-day stress monitoring, advanced sleep quality monitoring recognizes and records nighttime sleep patterns with precision, delving into deep sleep, light sleep, REM, sporadic sleep, and awake time.
The watch can integrate five major satellite positioning systems and further boasts an extensive repertoire of 120 sports modes, making it a comprehensive fitness companion for users of all levels. With 5ATM water resistance level, the user can wear it for swimming too.
With a full charge, it can last for close to 12 days. It costs Rs 6,499.
All three Honor products will be available for purchase on Amazon and select retail outlets from February 16 onwards in India.