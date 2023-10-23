Instagram testing feature to turn photos into custom stickers

Earlier this month, Meta announced new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tool for its messenger app to generate stickers and emojis. Now, the company’s subsidiary has begun testing new feature that can turn any photo in to lively stickers.
This feature is similar to Apple’s visual Lookup feature first introduced in iOS 15 series. It can digitally isolate subject from the photo frame and create a sticker. Now, Instagram is bringing the same feature.
On Instagram, users can start with create stickers and then go to the phone’s photo gallery and pick one image. There, you can easily lift a subject and put it on a open canvas and add fun elements to create custom stickers. It can be used on the messenger app as well as the reels and stories as a floating sticker.
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed the news on his official Instagram channel.
New custom sticker feature can lift subject from a photo and turn it into a sticker for reels and stories.
Adam Mosseri/Instagram
“We’re testing a way for you to turn photos into custom stickers to use in reels and stories. You can create stickers from your own photos in your camera roll, or from eligible images you see on Instagram. Excited to see people get creative with this, lmk what you think!,” said Mosseri.
In a related development, Instagram sister company WhatsApp announced to bring two accounts feature to its messenger app.
With this, users will be able to add two different mobile numbers in the same phone to have two accounts one for the personal and another for work.
