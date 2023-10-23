Instagram testing feature to turn photos into custom stickers

Earlier this month, Meta announced new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tool for its messenger app to generate stickers and emojis. Now, the company’s subsidiary has begun testing new feature that can turn any photo in to lively stickers.

This feature is similar to Apple’s visual Lookup feature first introduced in iOS 15 series. It can digitally isolate subject from the photo frame and create a sticker. Now, Instagram is bringing the same feature.

On Instagram, users can start with create stickers and then go to the phone’s photo gallery and pick one image. There, you can easily lift a subject and put it on a open canvas and add fun elements to create custom stickers. It can be used on the messenger app as well as the reels and stories as a floating sticker.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed the news on his official Instagram channel.