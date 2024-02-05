iOS developers can seek consultation with Apple on EU's DMA guidelines on App Store

A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced major changes coming to the App Store in European Union (EU) regions.

For the uninitiated, the EU last November, passed a new Digital Markets Act (DMA) that makes it mandatory for technology companies particularly smartphone makers and Operation System platform owners to offer more freedom to customers to install apps from third-party digital marketplaces other than the official app store.

In March 2024, customers residing in EU regions will be able to side-load apps from third-party stores and also developers will be able to offer multiple payment options to the Apple device owner to make the payment for in-app purchases.

However, some developers have queries about understanding the new guidelines. So, Apple has offered to provide consultations to iOS app developers, so the latter can get doubts cleared.

App developers request a 30-minute online consultation to ask questions and provide feedback about these changes to the company.

Furthermore, if he/she is interested in getting started with operating an alternative app marketplace on iOS in the European Union, they can request to attend an in-person lab in Cork, Ireland.