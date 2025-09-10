<p>Apple on Tuesday (September 9) launched a new line of i<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-a19-powered-iphone-17-17-air-17-pro-series-launched-india-price-and-availability-details-3720388">Phone 17, 17 Pro series, along with iPhone Air</a> in Cupertino, US.</p><p>Like previous years, with every new iPhone launch, Apple reduces the price of older iPhone models.</p><p>This time, the 2024-series devices, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, have received a price cut of up to Rs 10,000.</p>.Apple AirPods Pro 3: Key features, India price, and availability details .<p>During the launch time, the iPhone 16 was available in three storage options—128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.</p><p>The iPhone 16 Plus was offered in three storage options— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,900, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.</p><p>Now, Apple is offering the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-iphone-16-review-pretty-amazing-mobile-with-meaningful-upgrades-3222900">iPhone 16 (review)</a> 128GB for just Rs 69,900. And, the iPhone 16 Plus is available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 76,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.</p>.<p>However, there is no reduction in prices of the iPhone 16e (starting at Rs 59,900), as it was launched a few months ago this year.</p>.iPhone 16e review: Gateway to Apple's high-walled garden.<p>And Apple has discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models. Even the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are no longer available on the official online store and mobile app.</p><p>However, iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 series models will be available with big discounts on third-party retail partner stores at Imagine, Vijay Sales, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon and others until the stocks last.</p><p>It should be noted that Flipkart and Amazon are slated to host Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival later this month on September 23.</p>.Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, SE 3 announced; India price and availability details.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>